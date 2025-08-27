Thunder stumbles at final hurdle on eve of postseason

By Justin Schwarze

Dandenong Thunder ended its fantastic regular season on a sour note by losing to fifth-placed Preston Lions 2-0 in round 26 of the NPL.

At Genis Steel Stadium, the hosts went ahead in the 42nd minute through a set piece after a corner came in and Matt Bozinovski got a free run at a header.

The 195-centimetre centre-back leapt through the air and fired it into the net to give Preston the momentum heading towards the main break.

However, Dandenong turned the ball over almost immediately off the kick-off and the Lions pushed forward.

Luke Francis used a brilliant flick to gain an advantage with the ball and get past his man before he lasered a pinpoint cross to Gian Albano at the back post.

Albano made no mistakes putting it away and in a matter of two minutes, Preston was 2-0 up.

The Lions managed six shots in the first half with four on target while Thunder had one on target from three attempts.

Despite many chances, neither team hit the scoresheet in the second half to give Preston the four ladder points heading into the finals.

Dandenong finished third at the conclusion of the regular season with 16 wins, five draws and five losses.

The season has been a massive success for Thunder to date after finishing 10th and missing the postseason in 2024.

Now, the biggest test awaits in the finals with the Dandenong Derby to decide who moves on.

Thunder will face off with arch rivals Dandenong City in the elimination final.