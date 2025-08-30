Huge moment for Martello

**PEARCEDALE recently recognised one of the greatest local footballers to ever do it, John Martello, naming the club’s terrace after the legend who has been involved with the Dales for 53 years. He was presented with the sign for the ‘John Martello Terrace’ after the final home and away game by senior coach and lifelong friend, Peter Bastinac in what was a very special moment for the pair.

**A great lift for NAR NAR GOON’s Paddy Cross from CASEY VFL Footy Manager Gary O’Sullivan. “He can’t do enough for you. He comes to the club and says ‘Gaz, do you want a hand with this?’ and you have to stop him so he can get ready for training. He’s been brought up the right way and brings it every time he steps foot into the club. He’s a future leader if ever I’ve seen one and a great talent.”

**Last week, it was noted that the OUTER EAST Division 1 netball landscape had an unusual trend, with SEVILLE finishing on top, PAKENHAM in second and WARBURTON MILLGROVE in third in every grade from under-17s through to A Grade. Well, it’s definitely safe to say the Lions have the bragging rights over the Burras, with PAKENHAM winning every 2 v 3 match-up across the board on Saturday. Bring on Seville!

**A great initiative by AFL GIPPSLAND to host an inaugural Gippsland Footy Forum last Wednesday at Traralgon. It invited heavy hitters from across the Gippsland footy region, including league bosses, club presidents, footy directors and more, but there was a fear from some that it would be a talk fest. Several people were in attendance from AFL Victoria, and it was a great chance to discuss some things that have worked well and what some of the issues are in the region. But there was a sense from some following the night that it didn’t achieve as much as it could have. AFL Gippsland hopes the forum becomes an annual event and will be increasingly influential with each one held.

**One area that AFL Gippsland got lots of praise in from the Footy Shorts member in attendance was their responsiveness and accessibility. Headed by Tim Cotter, the AFL Gippsland board have developed a good reputation for answering the phone, listening to concerns and assisting where needed, while they are also well entrenched in the footy landscape, regularly out watching footy on Saturdays.

**One positive of the night was the release of AFL Gippsland’s Junior Football Retention Project. More on this in next week’s Pakenham Gazette, but it’s a toolkit that AFL Gippsland has put countless hours into to help keep kids playing footy, with 26 recommendations made centreing around what a good day at the footy looks like compared to a win at all costs mentality.

**BUNYIP and TOORADIN were the main local clubs in the region with representatives in attendance at the Forum.

**It was disappointing that there were no members of the ELLINBANK League board in attendance, while there were many in comparable positions from the WEST GIPPSLAND FOOTBALL NETBALL COMPETITION. This segment has criticised some West Gippsland decision-making in recent times, which is healthy, but at least they’re showing face, exchanging ideas and thinking about the future in some form. Umpiring, limited collaboration with surrounding leagues, junior footy and the health of and sustainability clubs are among the issues that have been raised to this masthead about the league and all were discussed extensively on the night.

**Another indictment on the ELLINBANK league is that no club volunteered to host the 2025 finals series due to the work involved, so it was instead shared around. While there are positives associated with that, it represents a larger issue that the league lacks a home base which is part of a wider problem.

**Word on the street is that the Gippsland League doesn’t want DROUIN to leave. The club is seeking a move to the West Gippsland Football Netball Competition (WGFNC) but Gippsland is set to fight tooth and nail to hold onto to the Hawks and will take this one all the way through to the AFL Victoria appeals process. The WGFNC and Gippsland have sat down across the table and discussed the proposed move in detail. We’re probably two weeks away from a final outcome!

**Great to see a host of past GIPPSLAND POWER and DANDENONG STINGRAYS players down at Shepley Reserve on Saturday night as both clubs hosted a past players day. The Stingrays past players awarded best on ground, a great initiative by the club but the winner was an interesting selection – Jay-De Varlet, who had just seven disposals and one (admittedly very, very classy) first quarter goal. Maybe a few convivial drinks had been consumed before the voting process began.

**GIPPSLAND POWER’s boys have finished the season first on the Coates League table. What an effort for a club which has great geographic difficulties and only trains altogether once per week. Zac Walker has already been drafted, Willem Duursma will go pick one or very close and they should have another one or two as well. The great season is not only a testament to the club, headed by Rhett McLennan and Scott McDougal, but the entire region. Gippsland consistently bats above its average when it comes to producing AFL and VFL talent.

**The Power’s top-placed finish gives them the first week of finals off, which will ensure it gets a long line of injured players back and can attack the post-season at full strength. Zach O’Keefe will return from a minor injury, Jobe Scapin from concussion, captain Tom Matthews is finally expected to make his long awaited return from a knee injury, Cohen Dent will return from illness and Ollie Wilson won’t miss a match despite failing to play out Saturday’s game with a minor injury.

**Great to see Lachie Modica back in action for BEACONSFIELD. The skilful winger hadn’t played yet in 2025 but returned via the reserves on Saturday and was named best afield, looking a class above in the Eagles’ loss. He and Brandon White will both come into selection consideration this weekend; a big boost for the Eagles in two classy left footers.

**An update on the BUNYIP coaching front…the club tells Footy Shorts it is getting closer to appointing a new coach, with an announcement expected in the coming weeks. The Bulldogs have been deliberately thorough, aware of the gravity of the task with where they currently sit, but need a leader as they start to target some recruits.