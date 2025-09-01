Grigg remembered as a great guy and leader

By David Nagel

The entire Mountain Dart League (MDL) community is mourning the loss of one its greatest contributors and much-loved members after the passing of Alwyn Grigg.

The MDL posted the following message on the weekend.

“Alwyn was more than a competitor. He was a cornerstone of our league – respected, admired, and warmly regarded by all who had the pleasure of sharing a game, a laugh, or a quiet moment with him. Our thoughts are with the Grigg family and Alwyn’s many friends during this difficult time. May his legacy live on in the spirit of the league he helped shape.”

Messages of support flooded in for Alwyn’s wife Joyce and her extended family members.

With no knowledge of Alwyn’s passing a short time later, round seven of the MDL was played on Friday night, with High 5’s continuing to dominate the Division 1 action.

High 5’s was too good for Out Casts, with Brendan Simmonds throwing three 140s on the night, while Dean Gibbs cleaned up a beautiful 110-pegout.

Redbacks had a nice win against Rebels, with 180s to Greg Rondinella and Michael Meredith the spark required for victory.

Noble Park 1 jumped to fourth place on the ladder with David Putt firing in a classy 180 in a nice win over Check Out.

Ngametua Tangatakino scored a 180 for Check Out, and Tokoa Lazaro a 60-peg, but Noble proved too strong.

And Tennessee Kell was the star, hitting a 117-peg in The Chiefs win over Bullseyes.

In Division 2, Mitchell Kirkmoe had a night out, throwing a 100-peg in The Night Trawlers win over Black Bulls, while Rob Lester was the star in Division 3, hit a stunning 160 and a 62-peg in The Goodies win over Stingers.

Funeral details for Alwyn Grigg will be posted on the Mountain Dart League Facebook page.

MOUNTAIN DART LEAGUE

• DIVISION 1

Results R7: High 5’s def Out Casts, Redbacks (1) def Rebels, Noble Park (1) def Check Out, The Chiefs def MDDA Bullseyes.

Ladder: High 5’s 28, The Chiefs 20, MDDA Bullseyes 16, Noble Park (1) 12, Check Out 12, Rebels 12, Redbacks (1) 8, Out Casts 4.

Fixture R8: Noble Park (1) v MDDA Bullseyes, High 5’s v Redbacks (1), Out Casts v The Chiefs, Rebels v Check Out.

• DIVISION 2

Results R7: The Night Trawlers def MDDA Black Bulls, Spectrum v Redbacks (2). Bye: The Bandits.

Ladder: The Bandits 20, The Night Trawlers 16, Spectrum 12, MDDA Black Bulls 8, Redbacks (2) 0.

Fixture R8: The Bandits v Redbacks (2), The Night Trawlers v Spectrum. Bye: MDDA Black Bulls.

• DIVISION 3

Results R7: The Goodies def Stingers, Madarras def Stingrays. Bye: Vales (3).

Ladder: The Goodies 24, Madarras 16, Stingrays 8, Vales (3) 8, Stingers 0.

Fixture R8: Vales (3) v Madarras, The Goodies v Stingrays. Bye: Stingers.