Hawks survive a cliffhanger

By David Nagel

Rowville has progressed to the Eastern Premier Division first semi-final after a late-goal to Brock Coleclough propelled the Hawks to a seven-point victory over South Croydon in Sunday’s elimination final at Ringwood.

There was nothing in this one for four quarters, with intense pressure from both teams making scoring difficult on an ideal day for football.

The Hawks squared things away at half time after trailing by a solitary point at the first break, and then faced a six-point deficit at the final change of ends after the Bulldogs kicked 4.0 to 3.0 in the third term.

The Hawks then kicked 2.3 to 0.2 in the final stanza to score a 9.9(63) to 8.8(56) triumph in front of a huge Eastern Premier Division crowd.

Seth MacDonald gave the Hawks the early lead in the final quarter, converting a set shot after a high free kick after two minutes of play…but neither team could capitalise on some great chances over the next 20 minutes of football.

Matt Evans and Matt Martini both missed golden opportunities for the Hawks, while the aerial presence and composure of defenders Kurtis Flakemore and Jack Gaudion kept things tidy for Rowville down back.

Matt Davey also took a saving mark for the Hawks, who led by a point as 23 minutes ticked by.

A loose pass from midfielder Anthony Brolic then caused chaos in the Hawks’ front half, with Coleclough picking up a scrambling ball and booting home the match-winner.

On a difficult day for goal kickers, Mav Taylor’s two goals were critically important for the Hawks, while Brolic, Josh Clarke, Tyler Edwards, Mitchell Sruk and Kyle Stainthorpe joined Taylor on an impressive list of best players.

The Hawks now take on East Ringwood in this Sunday’s first semi-final at Ringwood after Balwyn booted four goals to one in the final term to win Saturday’s qualifying final at Beaconsfield.

East Ringwood led by six points at three-quarter time, but stumbled in the final term as the Tigers made their move.

Nathan Oakes and Jack Tilling slotted three each for Balwyn, while Riley Weatherill is a player the Hawks will need to keep an eye on this week after booting three goals for East Ringwood.

EASTERN PREMIER

Saturday: Qualifying Final – East Ringwood 6.12(48) def by Balwyn 9.5(59).

Sunday: Elimination Final – Rowville 9.9(63) def South Croydon 8.8(56).

Finals Fixture – Week 2

Saturday at Beaconsfield: Second Semi-Final – Blackburn v Balwyn.

Sunday at Ringwood: First Semi-Final – East Ringwood v Rowville.