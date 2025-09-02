Rosellas fly over Bulldog hurdle

By Blair Burns

The Southern Division 1 finals kicked off on the weekend with two exciting match-ups, while minor premier Dingley enjoyed the week off.

The first match of the weekend was the qualifying final between Cheltenham and St Paul’s McKinnon.

The Rosellas will now progress to the second semi-final to take on Dingley after the they defeated the Bulldogs by 24 points at Kalora Park.

Despite a strong first quarter from the Dogs, where they kicked four straight goals, they were outplayed for the rest of the game.

Finals footy brought a low-scoring contest as both sides struggled to put any scoreboard pressure on the other, the margin remaining tight for most of the match.

St Paul’s McKinnon managed just one goal after quarter time, while Cheltenham was led by Jack Lonie and Max Davis (three goals each) in the victory.

Brayden O’Toole was the only multiple goalscorer for the losing side with two majors, while Liam Purcell was the Bulldogs’ best.

The elimination final was held at RSEA Park on Sunday as Springvale Districts and Bentleigh left everything on the field in the do-or-die final.

Scores were level at quarter time, but Springy soon took control of the contest to establish a half time margin of 22 points, which they had extended to 40 by the end of the third.

Bentleigh had some more looks at goal in the final term but kicked 0.6, giving the side no chance of mounting a comeback.

Matt Wetering was damaging up forward for Springy, booting three goals, while Ky Allcock, George Angelopoulos and Kyle Hendy kicked two majors each.

Daniel Smart was impressive for Bentleigh in the loss, while Castan Racunica kicked two goals.

Dingley and Cheltenham will meet in the second semi-final, while Springvale Districts and St Paul’s McKinnon will attempt to keep their seasons alive.