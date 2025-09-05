Greyhounds angel wins top award

A veterinary nurse who pioneered Australia’s first greyhound adoption program has been recognised at Sandown Greyhound Racing Club’s annual Women in Racing Awards Night.

Mel Tochner, based at Sandown Vet Clinic, took out the prestigious Marg Thompson Award on Thursday, 4 September.

Visiting Los Angeles more than 30 years ago, Tochner first encountered rehoming groups for retired racing-greyhounds.

She saw the great need at home and launched a Greyhound Adoption Program in 1996.

It quickly became a movement, rehoming 75 greyhounds in its first year and tens of thousands over the next 30 years.

Most weekends, Tochner spruiked the cause at pet expos, dog walks, shows, radio and TV. She worked tirelessly to challenge misconceptions about the breed.

This was all on top of organising foster homes, supporting adoptive families, and driving greyhounds around the state.

She’s also raised thousands for the Royal Childrens Hospital and for the GAP, volunteering for a charity Chistmas Day lunch at Sandown and often shown to work with a pack of rescue jobs.

At the awards, opposition racing spokesperson Tim Bull spoke on the Arthur Grassby Foundation – which gives young people an opportunity to take the Kokoda Trek.

Sandown Greyhound Racing Club announced the sponsorship of a young woman to take part in next year’s Kokoda Trek, all expenses paid.

The club’s CEO Adrian Scott said the initiative reflected its “ongoing commitment to supporting women to reach their full potential”.

“The values behind the Kokoda Trek—resilience, courage, and determination—perfectly mirror the spirit of the women we celebrate at our Women in Racing event.

“We are proud to support this journey and continue building pathways for women to achieve their best.”

Mr Bull said the Kokoda Trek was a “transformative experience that builds character, strength, and leadership in young Australians”.

“I commend the club for its commitment to supporting the next generation of strong, resilient women.”

The Marg Thompson Award recognises exceptional women who have made a lasting, dedicated impact on the sport.