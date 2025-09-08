Gunslinger Richardson rolls into town

By David Nagel

It was another night of super action in the Mountain Dart League with seven 180s thrown in round eight of the Division 1 competition on Friday.

Chris Richardson was the star of the show, combining a magnificent 180 with a superb 101-pegout in Noble Park 1’s big win over Bullseyes.

Richardson’s teammate David Putt also filled the lipstick as Noble Park maintained third place on the ladder.

Two of the stars from ladder-leading High 5’s was also in red-hot form, with Dean Gibbs scoring a 180 and Mick Cloutter producing an 86-checkout in a strong victory over Redbacks 1.

Stan Christie threw a 180 and scored an 85-peg, but it wasn’t enough for Out Casts, who went down to The Chiefs, with Jack Pearce landing a lovely maximum for the winners.

And Leipua Ahotolu was the hot player for Check Out, firing in a 180 and 77 peg in a great win over The Rebels.

Tewerita Tapara kept The Rebels in the hunt with three perfect darts in the treble-20.

High 5’s continues to lead the way, sitting two games clear of The Chiefs in second position on the ladder.

In Division 2, Ashley Canfor landed a 160 in The Bandits win over Redbacks 2, who lost despite Charlie Andrews throwing a lovely 91 checkout.

And 140s were thrown for fun in The Night Trawlers win over Spectrum.

Aaron Kirkmoe landed one for the winners, while Tyde Preis hit two 140s and Chris Riddle one for Spectrum.

And finally, in Division 3, Brent Wright, Steve Clarke and Dave Caddell all threw 140s in Madarras win over Vales 3, despite Poona Kuea scoring a magnificent 114 peg for Vales.

And The Goodies were too strong for Stingrays, with Kevin Johnson leading the way with a rock-solid 140 visit.

MOUNTAIN DART LEAGUE

• DIVISION 1

Results R8: Noble Park (1) def MDDA Bullseyes, High 5’s def Redbacks (1), The Chiefs def Out Casts, Check Out def Rebels.

Ladder: High 5’s 32, The Chiefs 24, Noble Park (1) 16, MDDA Bullseyes 16, Check Out 16, Rebels 12, Redbacks (1) 8, Out Casts 4.

Fixture R9: High 5’s v Rebels, MDDA Bullseyes v Out Casts, The Chiefs v Noble Park (1), Check Out v Redbacks (1).

• DIVISION 2

Results R8: The Bandits def Redbacks (2), The Night Trawlers def Spectrum. Bye: MDDA Black Bulls.

Ladder: The Bandits 24, The Night Trawlers 20, Spectrum 12, MDDA Black Bulls 8, Redbacks (2) 0.

Fixture R9: Redbacks (2) v MDDA Black Bulls, Spectrum v The Bandits. Bye: The Night Trawlers.

• DIVISION 3

Results R8: Madarras def Vales (3), The Goodies def Stingrays. Bye: Stingers.

Ladder: The Goodies 28, Madarras 20, Stingrays 8, Vales (3) 8, Stingers 0.

Fixture R9: Madarras v Stingers, Stingrays v Vales (3). Bye: The Goodies.