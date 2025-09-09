Rays overpower Oakleigh

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong Stingrays coach Nathan Boyd lauded the character of Dandenong Stingrays in their 8.8(56) to 2.3(15) victory over Oakleigh Chargers on Sunday morning at Shepley Oval.

It was a clash of styles, with Dandenong coming in with a clear game plan and executing it to perfection in a massive upset against a stacked Vic Metro region.

The Stingrays came in with confidence, having lost by just eight points early in the season against the Chargers, before a 28-point loss a few weeks later.

“We went into the game knowing we’re close to the number-one uncontested side and they’re the number-one contested side,” Boyd said.

“We built it up knowing if we could match the contest it becomes an interesting game so we focused on stoppage and how we pressured post-stoppage.

“That was the difference last time; they bullied us a lot and our girls were up for that physical challenge.”

The Chargers kicked the first major courtesy of bottom-aged goal-kicking gun Bailee Martin but it was all Dandenong after that.

Bottom-aged defender Gabrielle Mehrmann kept Martin goalless for the rest of the match, continuing a promising season.

“Bailee’s a bloody tough matchup averaging five goals a game,” Boyd said.

“’Gabs’ has had a couple of really good games against her.

“Her following the process after conceding a mark early was really impressive and she took a couple of marks that in the past she wouldn’t have gone for because she would have been worried about her opponent so I was really pleased with her.”

Despite losing the toss and kicking against a heavy wind in the first quarter, Dandenong had a seven-point lead at the first break which set the platform for the rest of the game.

The Stingrays then dominated the second quarter, for a return of just 1.5, before keeping the foot on the throttle in the third which gave them an unassailable three-quarter time lead.

Much of the dominance started around stoppage, where Vic Country ruck Sophie White got on top with a game-high 33 hitouts and was able to give her team first use.

“She was good around the ground in terms of positioning with aerial stuff,” Boyd said.

“I think she competed at her stoppages as well as we’ve seen her since early in the season and her work around the ground was fantastic.

“To take marks and represent D50 and forward 50 was great for her.

“She was a driver for energy too and she was just as invested in the competitive toughness as anyone.”

Fittingly, Evelyn Connolly kicked a goal after the siren to cap off the brilliant performance.

It was the goal-sneak’s fourth goal in a best on ground performance, with her ability to convert on Dandenong’s dominance ensuring the Stingrays got the result they richly deserved.

Ruby Geurts was her partner in crime, kicking three goals as she swapped her usual defensive post for a spot in Dandenong’s attack and thrived.

Marlee Black was also important when the game was there to be won, epitomising the way the playing group embraced the challenge of breaking the preliminary final curse.

The Stingrays will take on Eastern Ranges in the grand final next Saturday with a bye this weekend due to the AFLW Futures game.