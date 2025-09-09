Stingrays into grand final

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong Stingrays girls have progressed to the Coates League grand final with an 8.8(56) to 2.3(15) victory over Oakleigh Chargers.

After back-to-back losses against the same opponent in the preliminary final across the last two years, Dandenong came in with a clear plan and executed it sublimely with their pressure around the contest too much for Oakleigh to handle.

The result highlights the growth of female footy in the region and shows that players from the south east are capable of matching it with the best in the state.

“I think it’s a testament to the talent we’ve got in our region,” coach Nathan Boyd said.

“We’ve got talent coming out of the junior ranks who have great skill and sharp fundamentals.

“It’s a testament to the people in the region who have worked with the girls from 12 onwards – to ‘Moorey’ (former coach Josh Moore) and the crew who have worked with the girls in the last couple of years because this top-aged crew have developed for a long time.

“It’s a great opportunity to test ourselves against Eastern which has been the best team all year.

“It’s great for the region to put itself in this spot regardless of result.”

There is a bye this weekend before Dandenong takes on Eastern Ranges in the grand final.

The two sides are yet to meet in 2025 but, alongside Oakleigh, have been the three standout teams in the league across the past five years.

In 2025, Dandenong has a 10-4 record, bettered only by Oakleigh and Eastern Ranges, proving consistent despite a change in senior coach midway through the year.

“I think it comes down to the hard work of the girls,” Boyd said.

“They’ve dug in and worked hard in the second half of this year and results are starting to show.

“We’re seeing players who might not have featured in conversations early become consistent.

“Molly Reimers has been unbelievable, Marlee Black has had a great fortnight in a tricky role and Nikita Harris keeps producing which is a credit to the work she does.

“The girls are so stoked so it’s heart warming to see that stuff…it means a lot to them.”