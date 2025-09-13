Lewis heading for the Hills

**There were mixed emotions in the NAR NAR GOON coaching box at the end of the first quarter on Saturday when TOORADIN-DALMORE star Lewis Hill went down with a serious ankle injury. In a strange twist of fate, Jason Hill, the dad of Lewis, is an assistant coach to Matt Shorey at the Goon. From a coaching point of view, Jason’s job was made a lot easier with the injury to Lewis, who was looking extremely dangerous in a new role in the Seagulls’ forward line. But by the time Fathers’ Day arrived…Jason would have been devastated for his son; who is a superstar of West Gippsland football.

On the flip side for TOORADIN-DALMORE is the guaranteed return of young gun Jesse Craven, who played in the CASEY DEMONS semi-final loss on the weekend. While Craven is a different type of player to Lewis Hill, he still wreaks of class and will be a valuable edition for Seagulls' coach Jordan Kelly and his coaching team.

While on CASEY DEMONS, its senior coach Taylor Whitford has also qualified for finals for NAR NAR GOON with the 2024 premiership player now available for grand final selection in two weeks' time. There will be plenty of pros and cons to consider before a final selection call is made.

For the first time since the WGFNC came to life in 2017, there will be no former ALBERTON League clubs still alive on preliminary final weekend in senior footy. Former Ellinbank League clubs NAR NAR GOON and CORA LYNN are still there, while TOORADIN-DALMORE is still kicking after most recently playing in the South East Football Netball league in 2018.

CORA LYNN is flying high on the netball courts at the moment with four teams from the Cobras locking in grand final appearances on Saturday. The 11s, 13s, 17s and C Grade all advanced to the big dance with second semi-final wins, while three more teams remain in contention this week. The Cobras' 15s, B Grade and D Grade will all play in preliminary finals at Dalyston. A Grade also won an elimination final to make it a great season for the club.

INVERLOCH-KONGWAK has made some key announcements regarding its coaching team for next year with Ryan Sparkes joining Leigh Cole as co-coaches of the senior team and Bec Massaro taking over the A Grade coaching role from Jarrad Walker. Sparkes returns as a playing-coach, having played in the 2017 senior premiership at the ripe old age of 16.

Fresh off the back of announcing Darren Hulme as its senior coach next year, KOOWEERUP has made some key re-signings with Nathan Voss, Matt Voss, Zak Banks and Seth O'Hehir all committing to the Demons for next year. That's some quartet to build a team around!

The bounce for the fourth quarter of the preliminary final between PAKENHAM and WARBURTON MILLGROVE was delayed by a few minutes on Saturday when two young supporters were still in the middle of the ground when everyone was ready to go. They were eventually ushered off with big grins on their face!

PAKENHAM will contest for a few premiership flags this week with every netball grade except A through to the grand final and the under-18s boys footy also contesting in the big dance. However, SEVILLE's complete dominance in OUTER EAST Division 1 will be on full display this weekend with the fact that if you were to go to any Division 1 grand final this week (football or netball) you'll see the Blues playing. They have made the biggest stage in every grade of netball and football, with the under-18s, reserves and seniors having a crack at the premiership. What an achievement!

All the best to the four local who will feature in the AFLW Futures game this weekend. DANDENONG STINGRAYS trio Alice Cunnington, Sophie White and Ruby Geurts will feature alongside Gippslander Grace Dillow.