Burners too hot for Hawks

By David Nagel

Rowville’s brave run through the Eastern Premier Division finals series has come to a crushing end after the Hawks were outplayed by a red-hot Blackburn in Saturday’s preliminary final at Beaconsfield.

After finishing fourth on the ladder, the Hawks took care of business against South Croydon in the elimination final before also ending the season of second-placed East Ringwood in week two.

But a battle with minor premier Blackburn was always going to be a tougher assignment; the Burners finishing six games ahead of the Hawks at the end of the home-and-away season.

The class gap was clear from the outset, the Burners kicking five goals to one in the opening term on their way to a comfortable 18.5(113) to 8.15(63) victory.

Rowville needed everything to go right in this one, but the Burners produced a display of quality finishing for the ages, while the Hawks missed crucial opportunities to stay in the contest.

Blackburn had just one more shot at goal at quarter time, but led by 21 points and extended that to 49 at half time after a 7.1 to 2.3 second stanza.

The Burners were clinical once again in the third, booting four-straight goals, while the Hawks kicked 2.4 to squander any chance of an unlikely comeback.

The Burnes had a remarkable 16.2 on the board at the final break, the Hawks on 5.11 and 57 points adrift.

The last quarter was a foregone conclusion; the Burners cruising to a grand final matchup with Balwyn this Saturday at Bayswater.

The Hawks had no answer to the dual threat of Toby Wooller and Daniel Wood, who slotted six and four goals respectively, while Ben Worme and Billy Hicks were also influential for the winners.

Skipper Anthony Brolic landed three goals for the Hawks, while Matt Davey and Mav Taylor chimed in with a couple each.

Josh Clarke, Kyle Stainthorpe, Nik Schoenmakers, Brock Coleclough and Tyler Edwards joined Taylor on the best players list.

The news wasn’t all bad for Rowville, who will be represented on grand final day by its reserves; who had a thumping win over Blackburn.

The Hawks jumped out of the blocks and kept building, winning all four quarters on their way to a 16.4(100) to 2.4(16) success.

Rowville will play East Ringwood in the decider; who defeated the Hawks by 21 points in last week’s second semi-final.

And the day didn’t start well for the Hawks, with the under-19 team going down 10.5(65) to 6.8(44) against Vermont.

The Hawks fought the game out well, booting four goals to three after half time, but a five-goal deficit at half time proved insurmountable in the end.

Vermont will now take on Blackburn in the big dance.

EASTERN PREMIER

Preliminary Final Results: Seniors – Blackburn 18.5(113) def Rowville 8.15(63). Reserves – Rowville 16.4(100) def Blackburn 2.4(16). Under 19s – Vermont 10.5(65) def Rowville 6.8(44).

Grand Final Fixture: Saturday 20 September at Bayswater.

Seniors – Balwyn v Blackburn (2.30pm). Reserves – East Ringwood v Rowville (12.05pm). Under 19s – Blackburn v Vermont (9.45am).