Classy Cloutter leads the way for High 5’s

By David Nagel

There are many reasons why High 5’s sits undefeated at the top of the Mountain Dart League Division 1 ladder and Mick Cloutter provided a few of those whys and wherefores in round nine on Friday night.

Cloutter threw a 180, pegged out on 109 and also produced a 17-dart leg to lead High 5’s to a dominant victory over The Rebels.

High 5’s are now three games clear at the top of the ladder and clearly the team to beat for this season’s title.

Second-placed The Chiefs suffered their third loss of the season, going down to an in-form Noble Park 1.

Tennessee Kell tried hard for The Chiefs, firing a 78-pegout, but Noble had all the answers.

David Putt kick-started Noble with a 180, while teammates Bill and Michael Richardson combined for a 17-dart leg in doubles.

Bullseyes defeated Out Casts, with Dean Sherson leading a very strong team performance.

Sherson threw two 140s and a tidy 16-dart leg, while Maggie Cooper and JJ Johnson were also in great touch.

Cooper also nailed a pair of 140s while Johnson snared a 126-peg.

In the final game of Division 1, Check Out defeated Redbacks 1.

Paul James scored a 180 and Greg Rondinella a 120-peg for Redbacks, but Leipua Ahotolu provided the highlight of the night for Check Out.

Ahotolu had consecutive visits of 61, 140, 100, 140 and 60 for a classy 15-dart leg.

In Division 2, The Bandits remain glued to first place after a strong win over Spectrum.

Bernie Vaughan gave a fist pump after a 110-pegout for The Bandits, while Gary Cline and James Hughes hit 140sa for their respective teams.

And the two bottom teams in Division 2, Black Bulls and Redbacks 2, played out the close one of round nine.

Blake Wil hit a spectacular 180 for Black Bulls, while teammate Shane Taylor hit a creative 122-pegout.

In Division 3, Madarras closed the gap on ladder leaders The Goodies with an important win over Stingers.

Brad Brooks fired in a lovely 140 for Stingers, but it wasn’t enough to get his team across the line.

And Stingrays sit in third place after proving too strong for Vales 3.

Stu Torrence fought the good fight for Vales with a classy 140, but a return 140 from Kerry Davis and 107-peg from Kersty Malm got the Stingrays the choccies at the end of the night.

MOUNTAIN DART LEAGUE

• DIVISION 1

Results R9: High 5’s def Rebels, MDDA Bullseyes def Out Casts, Noble Park (1) def The Chiefs, Check Out def Redbacks (1).

Ladder: High 5’s 36, The Chiefs 24, MDDA Bullseyes 20, Noble Park (1) 20, Check Out 20, Rebels 12, Redbacks (1) 8, Out Casts 4.

Fixture R10: Check Out v The Chiefs, Redbacks (1) v Out Casts, High 5’s v MDDA Bullseyes, Rebels v Noble Park (1).

• DIVISION 2

Results R9: MDDA Black Bulls def Redbacks (2), The Bandits def Spectrum. Bye: The Night Trawlers.

Ladder: The Bandits 28, The Night Trawlers 20, Spectrum 12, MDDA Black Bulls 8, Redbacks (2) 0.

Fixture R10: MDDA Black Bulls v Spectrum, The Bandits v The Night Trawlers. Bye: Redbacks (2).

• DIVISION 3

Results R9: Madarras def Stingers, Stingrays def Vales (3). Bye: The Goodies.

Ladder: The Goodies 28, Madarras 24, Stingrays 12, Vales (3) 8, Stingers 0.

Fixture R10: Stingers v Stingrays, Vales (3) v The Goodies. Bye: Madarras.