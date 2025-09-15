Redbacks raise the cup

By Blair Burns

Hampton Park has made history in the Southern Division 2 competition defeating Chelsea Heights by 53 points in an emphatic grand final victory.

After being the team to beat and winning the minor premiership, the Redbacks went all the way to achieve premiership glory, turning the tide to beat the Demons 16.13(109) to 8.8(56).

The Redbacks came into the clash having not beaten the Demons this year and the start of the game was always going to be crucial.

Chelsea Heights smashed Hampton Park early both times they met this season, outscoring them 65-10 in first quarters.

Luke Bull’s Redbacks were up for the challenge as the game kicked off and went head-to-head in the midfield – it was a hot footy early.

Both sides managed just two goals each and the scores were level at the first break, a first tick for the Redbacks, preventing Chelsea Heights’ fast start.

Chelsea Heights suffered a severe injury in the second quarter and the game was paused while an ambulance arrived – meaning the quarter went for more than 50 minutes.

But the second term remained relatively even, with Hampton Park getting its nose in front to take a six-point lead into half time … game on.

Spectators were waiting for one of the two best teams in the competition to get going and really swing the game in their favour, but the arm-wrestle continued with two goals apiece in the third term.

The fourth quarter was where the Redbacks broke the game apart, kicking nine goals in a brilliant term which propelled them to a premiership, and a huge 53-point victory.

Mason Hawkins returned to the side after being sidelined with injury in the first final against Highett, and he saved his best game of the year for last.

The young ruckman went forward and kicked five goals, while his ruck partner, Jye King, dominated the battle in the midfield.

After playing against Chelsea Heights’ reserves in round 18, Jackson Dalton came into the side and saved his best two games of the year for the finals, kicking three on Saturday to be one of the Redbacks’ best.

Trent Downe, Trent Thomas (three goals) and Makaio Haywood were other standout performers on the day, while Liam Scott also kicked three majors.

Demons key forward Erishmiilan Uthayakumar kicked four of his team’s eight goals and was by far their best player, but it wasn’t enough.

In Division 1, Cheltenham booked its spot in the grand final for another shot at Dingley after defeating St Paul’s McKinnon by 28 points in a low-scoring preliminary final at RSEA Park.

Despite kicking an inaccurate 7.16 for the game, the Rosellas were far too strong for the Bulldogs, beating them for the second time in this finals series.

They gradually wore down the Dingoes as the game progressed, thanks to strong performances from Ben McDonell and Max Davis (two goals).