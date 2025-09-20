Gutsy moves bring success

**DEVON MEADOWS, HAMPTON PARK and TOORADIN-DALMORE – three clubs that battled in the old South East Football Netball League (SEFNL) together for many years – are one step away from making it a clean sweep of premierships on Saturday. Devon Meadows claimed its first-ever flag on the weekend, joining the MPFNL in 2012, while Hampton Park has now won two flags since moving to Southern in 2015. Tooradin-Dalmore joined the WGFNC in 2019 and is chasing its second flag against NAR NAR GOON on the weekend.

**The above Footy Short is pertinent right now, because all three clubs decided to leave a competition that they had no chance of success in. The SEFNL competition became redundant as a consequence. Deny clubs hope, by denying them divisional football, and don’t be surprised when they decide to move on and leave a competition in tatters. Well done to the Panthers, Redbacks and Seagulls for having the courage to shake things up…it’s been a major success story for all three clubs. It will be interesting to see if some struggling clubs see a light-bulb moment as well.

**It could be a huge two weeks for the Battle family with Nick playing in the ground-breaking premiership for DEVON MEADOWS on Saturday while his brother Josh is preparing to line up for HAWTHORN in Friday’s nights AFL preliminary final against GEELONG. Nick and Josh have been regulars at footy matches around the south east region for many years…normally accompanied by Devon Meadows premiership coach Ryan Hendy. An already huge celebration will reach monumental proportions if the Hawks can get across the line.

**Will he or won’t he play? That’s the big question on everyone’s lips after TOORADIN-DALMORE made its way through to the WGFNC senior grand final this week against NAR NAR GOON. The player in question is star midfielder Lewis Hill, who suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter in the second semi-final against the Goon. Hill’s replacement Jesse Craven kicked the sealer for the Gulls on Saturday, and Jordy Kelly would love to have both class acts at his disposal.

**Vibes are good down at Denhams Road with KOOWEERUP announcing its first new recruit for next year. Taj Stanley is a pacy midfielder with good skills and an already strong resume. He is currently playing with the Southern District Crocs in the Northern Territory and played for the NT in the U18 National Championships. He has also played WAFL for the Perth Demons, making his senior debut in 2024.

**Great news also at KILCUNDA-BASS with Travis Tuck re-signing with the Panthers in 2026. The rumour mill was buzzing that Tuck and a couple of other guns might be heading back to a higher standard of footy next year. That’s one down…two to go!

**Congratulations to DALYSTON for putting on another fabulous preliminary final day. There’s just something about the venue that lends itself to finals, with great viewing areas and a great atmosphere from the netball courts nearby. The netball preliminary final was an absolute classic, coming down to the last possession of the day, while the footy game was still up for grabs until late in the final term.

**It’s funny how nerves affect players in different ways, with TOORADIN-DALMORE’S Xavier Shinners emptying the contents of his lunch just after players ran out for the third quarter on Saturday. Shinners ran out with the group but quickly made his way to the boundary line fence while his teammates warmed up for Q3. If we see Shinners duck off during the pre-game national anthem at Garfield this week…we’ll all know what he’s up to.

**It’s weird how the WGFNC league best and fairests have played out since the former ALBERTON and ELLINBANK league clubs joined forces in 2017. On the footy side of things, seven of the eight medals have gone to either PHILLIP ISLAND (5), INVERLOCH-KONGWAK (1) or KILCUNDA-BASS (1), while Brent Macaffer claimed the medal for TOORADIN-DALMORE in 2022. It’s the same in netball, with KORUMBURRA-BENA, INVERLOCH-KONGWAK and DALYSTON dominating proceedings, with Gemma Stacey from CORA LYNN the only player from former Ellinbank to claim the award in 2024. There’s no conspiracy theory here…they’re just the facts!

**While on the WGFNC, the new MVP Awards – voted on by opposition coaches – have been a huge success, with PHILLIP ISLAND’S Hayden Bruce winning the football award and DALYSTON’S Brittany Thomas the number-one player in netball. Bruce won the league best and fairest this year, and Thomas finished third, so the coach’s reputation for knowing what they’re talking about holds firm. Both players won a $1000 voucher for Mercure Hotels, to be used anywhere around the world.

**The impact of the Butera’s, Jordan and Matt, will increase at CORA LYNN next year with the brothers named as co-coaches of the Cobras fledgling Under-16 team for 2026. It’s a huge appointment, with the Cobras desperate to get a fourths side on the park after being unable to do so this year. Matt has been a solid contributor through the midfield and Jordan an intercept-marking weapon for the Cobras in their first season at the club. Lachlan Cove will coach the clubs’ under 18s coordinate the 16s program with Jordan and Matt. The Cobras have already locked away Shaun Sparks and Jimmy Munro as their senior co-coaches for next year.

**While on CORA LYNN, it was terribly hard to hear that scans have confirmed that star forward Cory Machaya has torn his ACL and will likely miss most of the 2026 season. Machaya was hitting top form late in the year and was a big part of the Cobras’ late-season resurgence.

**Congratulations to OFFICER’s under-18s who have reached the OUTER EAST grand final with a 10.14(74) to 1.2(8) victory over Olinda Ferny Creek in the preliminary final. Nathan Hathaway starred with three goals for the Kangaroos. OFFICER will now face MOUNT EVELYN, who is undefeated on the year.

**A shoutout to some of the SOUTHERN local players that earned selection in the teams of the year this week. In Division 3, Ty Ellison (forward pocket), Hayden Stagg (follower) and Kayden Buselli (interchange) from BERWICK SPRINGS were recognised while Jack Hazendonk (midfield) was the lone LYNDHURST member.

**In Division 4, HALLAM dominated the squad with Joel Danilo (half back) captaining the side along with Zach Dalton (midfield), Jack Sharlassian (full forward), Anthony Bernado (follower) and Tom Dalton as coach. DANDENONG WEST had Dylan Diacono (half back), Joseph Halliwell (wing), Coren Giliam (half forward) and Brenton Wells (interchange). Riley Lucas (follower), Nicholas Green (forward pocket), Stephen Richards-Gill (wing), Matija Sigeti (back pocket) featured for NARRE SOUTH, while DOVETON EAGLES’ one member was Leigh Tannahill (full back). Outgoing LYNDALE coach Brendon Groenendyk (follower) made the cut alongside teammates David Verlado (half back) and Mark Stevens (half forward).

**All the best to BERWICK’s Marcus Krasnadamskis, who will this Saturday play in a Coates League grand final for Eastern Ranges against Sandringham Dragons. This masthead penned a story on the basketballer-turned-footballer a fortnight ago, and he’s been among his team’s best throughout the finals series.

**And a shoutout to the DANDENONG STINGRAYS girls, who will this week face off against Eastern Ranges in the Coates League girls grand final. This masthead last week wrote about the development of female footy in the region which has propelled the Stingrays to this point…here’s hoping they can win one more game!

**Great to see captain and coach have recommitted at BEACONSFIELD! The club has announced the re-signing of respected coach Mick Fogarty and star skipper Jake Bowd in the past week. They’ll be desperate to take a step forward in 2025 after going out in straight sets this year.