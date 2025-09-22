A battle within for High 5’s

By David Nagel

It’s becoming a competition within a competition for Mountain Dart League (MDL) Division 1 ladder leaders High 5’s after another extraordinary night of entertainment on Friday.

Just a week after Mick Cloutter threw a 180, pegged out on 109 and also produced a 17-dart leg; it was time for Gary Warner to take centre stage.

Warner also filled up the treble-20, but took finishing to new heights with a world-class 151-pegout.

Steve Brown was also in full flight for High 5’s, nutting a 180 in a very nice victory over Bullseyes.

Great scoring also took place in the game between The Chiefs and Check Out, with three perfect visits throughout the evening.

Luke Gale and Tennessee Kell filled things up for The Chiefs, leading their team to victory, while a 180 from Leipua Ahotolu and 98 peg from Tokoa Lazaro kept Check Out in the hunt.

And there were plenty of near-miss 180s in the match up between Redbacks 1 and Out Casts, with nine 140s thrown on the night.

Redbacks got the chocolates, with Paul James knocking in four 140s and a 112-pegout to be the star player of the match.

Liam Wallace, Greg Rondinella, Steve Hand and Nathan Wright also contributed heavily for their respective teams.

And finally in Division 1, the husband-and-wife team of Bill and Chris Richardson were up to their old tricks in a win for Noble Park over Rebels.

Both teams threw two 140s on the night, but Chris trumped her husband with an impressive 93 peg out.

Tewerita Tapara provided a momentary highlight for Rebels with a classy 140 visit.

In Division 2, Spectrum defeated Back Bulls despite most of the highlights coming from the losing team.

Cameron Vlag (140 x 2), Blake Wii (140) and Andrew Boulton (78 peg) had moments of brilliance for the Bulls, but James Hughes (140) and his Spectrum teammates had too much firepower to cater for.

And Ash Canfor (135) and Gary Cline (70 peg) piloted The Bandits to a win over a Darcy Paterson (135) led The Night Trawlers.

In Division 3, Ethan (140) and Brett Dykes (86 peg) led Stingrays to a strong win over Stingers, while The Goodies proved too good for Vales 3 in a high-quality round-10 encounter.

Jarrod Pacey, Michael Stanton, Dennis Grose and Nga Tutera all landed 140s, while Gunther Czmok gave Vales some hope with a fighting 77 checkout.

There will be no play in the MDL this week courtesy of the AFL Grand Final public holiday.

MOUNTAIN DART LEAGUE

• DIVISION 1

Results R10: The Chiefs def Check Out, Redbacks 1 def Out Casts, High 5’s def Bullseyes, Noble Park 1 def Rebels.

Ladder: High 5’s 40, The Chiefs 28, Noble Park (1) 24, MDDA Bullseyes 20, Check Out 16, Redbacks (1) 16, Rebels 12, Out Casts 4.

• DIVISION 2

Results R10: Spectrum def MDDA Black Bulls, The Bandits def The Night Trawlers. Bye: Redbacks (2).

Ladder: The Bandits 32, The Night Trawlers 20, Spectrum 16, MDDA Black Bulls 12, Redbacks (2) 0.

• DIVISION 3

Results R10: Stingrays def Stingers, The Goodies def Vales (3). Bye: Madarras.

Ladder: The Goodies 32, Madarras 24, Stingrays 16, Vales (3) 8, Stingers 0.