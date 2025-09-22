Rosellas make it three in a row

By Blair Burns

Cheltenham simply knows how to win on the big stage.

After falling short against Dingley three times this year, one of those losses by more than 10 goals, the Rosellas delivered when it mattered most, to achieve a brilliant three-peat.

Cheltenham defeated Dingley in the Southern Division 1 grand final by 16 points after a hot start thanks to ex-AFL talent Jack Lonie, who kicked four goals.

While the Dingoes only won by seven points in the semi-final a few weeks ago, they definitely came into the grand final as favourites after a dominant season where they went 17-1.

While the Rosellas finished third on the ladder with a 12-5-1 season record and despite having won the previous two flags, there was plenty of work to be done.

Just nine goals were scored for the entire match as both sides struggled to kick straight in front of goal, with many gettable opportunities going begging.

Cheltenham started the game perfectly as the Lonie brothers got to work, helping the team take a 17-point lead into quarter time.

The crowd at RSEA Park looked at Dingley for a response in the second term, but it was much of the same as the Rosellas cemented their stranglehold on the game.

The half-time margin was 32 points and the dream of holding the cup aloft for the first time since 2019 was all but gone for the Dingoes.

They started to mount a comeback and with nine scoring shots to one in the third term, they had begun to play the style of football which saw them win the minor premiership this year.

However, they kicked 3.6 to 1.0 in the third quarter, almost kicking themselves out of the game, with a 14-point margin seemingly too much ground to make up.

There were six behinds scored in the final quarter, and four of those went the way of the 2025 premiers, Cheltenham, as the Rosellas held onto victory by 16 points, achieving a three-peat in the process.

Jack Lonie was best on ground with four of his team’s six goals in the big game, also finding plenty of the football.

Other strong performers for the victors were Jacob Edwards, Charlie Brookes, Daniel Vaughan, Sam Hayes and Dylan Weickhardt.

Jack Lalor was Dingley’s best, while Lachlan Benton, Michael Barnes, Luke Simmonds, Mitchell Cook and Lucas Walmsley also impressed in the loss.