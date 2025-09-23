Foxes trio among V/Line Cup squad

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Powerhouse junior girls program Narre North Foxes had three girls make Dandenong Stingrays 2025 V/Line Cup squad.

Tiffany Boswell, Sienna Roden and Isabella Krause will all represent the region at the Under-15s tournament which brings together the best talent from country regions in that age group.

It is an annual three-day showcase taking place this week at Ballarat.

As well as that trio, Leila Hyland is in the squad as an emergency.

The Foxes won the Under-12s, Under-14s and Under-16s girls premierships, with the aforementioned quartet all playing key roles in the Under-16s flag.

“A lot of it comes down to us jumping on the front foot early when girls footy took off,” Under-16s coach Greg Brittain said.

“We want to try and develop them and give them the best possible opportunity to take their footy further by putting good strategies and coaches in place.

“We’re continually growing it and putting the effort in skills wise.

“We’re teaching them game awareness and where to be rather than playing a contested style but they’re coming along well.

“The age groups all have a lot of depth so it’s coming along well for us.”

Boswell’s selection follows her taking part in the 2025 National Medleys Program, an AFL initiative which provides a platform tor multicultural females to develop footy and leadership.

“She’s finding her way and is starting to understand her game better and uses her drive and power well,” Brittain said.

“I played her on the back flank and she’s got good pace and skill so her run off the back flank was handy and we utilised her as a tagger in the grand final.

“She has a lot of potential.”

Krause kicked four goals in a standout qualifying final, while Roden is another viewed as having plenty of upside.

“Issy has game smarts and knows how to find the goals,” Brittain said.

“She could be something pretty special around the goals.

Sienna is a winger who is very fast and has really nice skills.

“One of her biggest features is probably her speed.

“She has come a long way this year developing under the older girls.

Hyland, meanwhile, got midfield minutes for the Foxes alongside Lily Brittain and Ella Bologa, both of whom represented Vic Country at the Under-16s National Development Championships this year.

“She knows how to find the footy and has all the skills and attributes you’d want,” Brittain said.

Full Dandenong Stingrays V/Line Cup squads

Girls: Luna Kovac (Edithvale-Aspendale), Ruby Wilson (Dromana), Tiffany Boswell (Narre North Foxes), Jess Gray (Crib Point), Mali Roberts (Frankston Dolphins), Ivy Ward (Frankston Dolphins), Lucy Malcomson (Bonbeach), Mazmine Malloy (Pearcedale-Baxter), Khaliah Turner (Langwarrin), Shae Anderson (Officer), Bridie Campbell (Langwarrin), Eden Bruynen (Crib Point), Sophie Hussey (Frankston YCW), Hailey Wallis (Frankston YCW), Ava Collett (Dromana), Isabelle Litchfield (Balnarring), Misha Simmons (Frankston YCW), Izzy Simmons (Dromana), Charlotte Hili (Officer), Hayley parrant (Cranbourne), Apiel Dhor (Officer), Isabelle Krause (Narre North Foxes), Sienna Roden (Narre North Foxes)

Boys Division 1: (Hamish Kunjaraman (Crib Point), Kai Parsons (Langwarrin), Andrew Fitzgerald (Devon Meadows), Harry Gallagher (Langwarrin), Hudson Brown (Berwick), Harper Murray (Edithvale-Aspendale), Zac O’Connor (Berwick), Zen Blythe (Mt Eliza), Aidan Farr (Carrum Patterson Lakes), Ashton Harrison (Langwarrin), Logan Stockx (Berwick0, Sebastian Bayard (Berwick), Cuan Roberts (Carrum Patterson Lakes), Makai Veidreyaki (Mt Martha), Angus Jones (Mt Eliza), Darcy Irving (Somerville), Declan Maling (Berwick), Brandon Ellis (Pearcedale-Baxter), Kai Benstead (Berwick Springs), Sebastian Coghlan (Mt Martha), Leon Noble (Somerville), Maxwell Davies (Cranbourne), Hudson Seal (Mt Eliza)

Boys Division 2: Jack Plunkett (Officer), Archie Campbell (Mt Martha), Cole Thickens (Mt Martha), Douie Williams (Officer), Fletcher Wilson (Mt Martha), Mony Jur Nyok (Berwick Springs), Marley Smart (Sorrento), Juzzy Delphine (Berwick), Taj Davey (Frankston YCW), Cooper Bruce (Edithvale-Aspendale), Jordan Guest (Crib Point), Kayden Anderson (Bonbeach), Cooper Wood (Officer), Charlie Lovich (Somerville), Toby Gomme (Mt Martha), Tate Bourchier (Mt Martha), Sebastian Collins (Mt Martha), Cohen Beauchamp (South Mornington), Josh Slater (Berwick), Jack Duggan (Somerville), Ethan Rogers (Langwarrin), Declan Kennedy (Officer), Rafael Merchan (South Mornington).