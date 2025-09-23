Triple Nelson hits Berwick

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Nelson family has returned to Eastern Football Netball League Premier club Berwick.

Former Carlton VFL-listed Luke, Frankston VFL-listed Matt and 23-year-old Tom will line up for the Wickers in 2026.

It follows extended stints at Noble Park for the trio with Luke crossing from Berwick to the Bulls in 2017 before spending 2025 playing for VAFA club Collegians, while Matt and Tom have been at the Bulls for three and two seasons respectively.

Luke played in Berwick’s most recent senior premiership in 2015, and, while Matt and Tom have never played for Berwick, both have vivid memories of celebrating the club’s four 2015 flags as bright-eyed kids.

The passage of time has given Matt and Tom an appreciation of the milestone and they hope to contribute with Luke to future success.

“We saw it as an opportunity to get the family name back to Berwick and help this young team push for finals,” Luke said.

“Berwick had a lot of promising results this year so the big drawing card was hearing about the trajectory they’re on and youth they have.

“They have a big home ground at Edwin Flack so being full of energy and run and adding experience to the mix hopefully helps give us a chance to play finals.”

Frankston VFL-listed Matt is viewed as a likely successor to retired star Tom Brennan in Berwick’s midfield given his contested ball-winning, kicking and speed.

He showed off those traits for Noble Park this year, playing 15 games and named in the best seven times as a hard working midfielder-forward.

“When you get a chance to replace a player who has been in the team for many years is a compliment and a task to deliver,” Matt said.

“He understood his role and was a contested ball winner and drove the standards with his pressure. Ben Todd and Ashton Williamson are others who are freaks in there so learning from those boys in there will be big.

“That task is something I’ll remember throughout the year; no matter what happens at Frankston, when I’m at local I’ll have in the back of my head that I’m replacing Tommy and I’ll try and contribute the way he contributed.”

Matt also played two VFL games, one of those coming against Luke, who played 16 VFL games for Carlton this year, with that night helping cement Luke’s decision to step away from the state league following 2025, having achieved a goal of sharing the field with Matt at the level.

“It was one of the best moments of my life,” Matt said.

“I wanted to showcase to the coaches and the fans that I belong at Frankston and make my parents proud.

“It was my first game of the year and (Luke and I) manned up on each other most times and I got my first stat line against him, a tackle, so that was pretty cool.

“There were moments in the game, Luke would just say to me ‘how good’s this?’ and it was unreal.

“The atmosphere of Frankston with the crowd and the drums going was unbelievable.”

Matt’s pair of VFL games follows four in his first year on Frankston’s list, currently stuck behind a conga-line of talent off the halfback line including potential future AFL player Jackson Voss and established VFL duo Taine Barlow and Joe Lloyd.

Matt has gained plenty from his time at state league level which he’ll look to build on in 2026 and brother Tom has absorbed plenty of lessons from both of his brothers who have VFL experience.

Tom is coming off a season interrupted by an ankle injury and is hoping to take his footy to the next level in 2025.

“Us three grew up together and we’re all very competitive,” Tom said.

“Matt trains his heart out and when I see that it helps me.

“He goes about it the right way and Luke does the same and his dedication to go to Coburg in the VFL where I got to do some training sessions is enormous.

“At some stage I’d love to play at that level as well.

“I hope Matt keeps doing what he’s doing and obviously Luke has had a good VFL career.

“The three of us playing together will be special and even though me and Matt haven’t played for the club, they’ve welcomed us in.”

While 20-year-old Matt and 23-year-old Tom fit Berwick’s demographic perfectly, Luke will add valuable experience, with his acquisition a full circle moment for many at the club who have been keen to get the family back for some time.

As well as Luke, older brother Aidan, now at Berwick Springs, was also at the club for three seasons as a reserves player, and was part of the 2015 reserves flag.

Berwick finished ninth on the table in 2025 with a 5-13 record but is viewed as a side which could rise quickly in 2026, having consistently challenged the best sides in the competition.

A defence high in pressure and discipline, emerging talents in the midfield and Jai Neal’s breakthrough season as a powerful forward provides optimism for next year.

“I know personally a lot of them through (Dandenong) Stingrays or other ways,” Matt said.

“They’re setting a high mark this year especially and what’s better than adding three Nelsons?

“They’re building is they’re slowly going up every year.”