Jenni winds back the clock with front-running masterclass

By David Nagel

Champion mare Pride of Jenni provided the first huge roar on a big weekend of Melbourne sport with a magnificent victory in the $500,000 Group 2 Feehan Stakes (1600m) at Moonee Valley on Friday night.

Prepared at Cranbourne by master-trainer Ciaron Maher, the eight-year-old wound back the clock; making it back-to-back Feehan’s after rolling Mr Brightside in last year’s edition of the race.

This time around there was new challenger on the horizon, with the Matt Laurie-trained Treasure the Moment starting a pronounced $1.50 favourite.

After being ridden by Craig Newitt at her previous four starts, Pride of Jenni was reconnected with her regular jockey Declan Bates on Friday; with the pair previously sharing some of the most exciting wins on the Australian turf.

Bates took Pride of Jenni to her usual front-running position; Treasure the Moment took on the role of stalker…and it was race on!

Pride of Jenni appeared under the pressure at the top of the short Moonee Valley straight, with Treasure the Moment closing; but the pride of the Maher stable showed her typical toughness…fighting off the challenge to win by almost two lengths on the line.

The win sparked emotional scenes from both the huge crowd in attendance and the training and ownership group, with Maher shaking his head in disbelief as he praised Pride of Jenni post-race.

The story of Pride of Jenni is a unique one, with owner Tony Ottobre naming the horse in memory of his late-daughter Jenni.

“I was just saying to Tony (Ottobre), she actually just amazes me,” said an emotional Maher after the race.

“To do what she can do; Treasure the Moment is such an elite horse, she can test the best of them and she just amazes me.

“I was a little bit reserved coming into tonight; I just can’t thank the team enough; Sammy, Tom, Jack, Tony…and all of his team.

“She’s just an amazing horse, Dec Bates knows her so well and I was rapt to have him back on, she’s phenomenal, and full credit to Tony for having the courage to race her on.

“She’s 100-percent sound, clearly still enjoying her racing and that was absolutely amazing.

“I can’t thank him, my team and Dec enough.

“I remember last year when I was standing here, Jenni raced Mr Brightside and the crowd started roaring 1000 from home…there’s no better feeling…it’s so good.”

Ottobre was full of praise for the Maher stable for their preparation of the horse.

“She’s just a champion, we’ve got great people around her to guide her to this; Ciaron is absolutely a superstar and to do this with an eight-year-old mare is unbelievable,” Ottobre said.

“A lot of accolades must go to Ciaron, for keeping the horse in the condition that it is; she’s a marvel…that’s all I can say.”