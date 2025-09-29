Medallist makes her mark

By David Nagel

Pakenham trainers Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman can tick off the all-important ‘city-winners’ box with their talented four-year-old mare Gold Medallist after her strong win at Sandown on Saturday.

The daughter of Pierata/Olympic Medal is now undefeated after four starts, adding further lustre to her first-up win at Echuca and two subsequent victories at Bendigo; winning the $80,000 Benchmark-70-Handicap over 1400-metres.

Jockey Emily Pozman took full advantage of a favourable draw in gate two, camping Gold Medallist just off the speed in the early stages of the race.

Pozman stayed patient until the 300-metre mark, taking an inside run and surging the mare to the lead.

Gold Medallist held off a strong finish from the Matt Laurie-trained Coco Jen; keeping her perfect record intact.

“She’s doing a really good job this horse; first racing preparation and four from four now, you can’t do much more than that,” Coleman said from the mounting yard.

“She’s a city winner now so very exciting for the Blueblood (Thoroughbred) group of owners here as well.

“Really pleased for them, pleased for her as well, she deserves this.

“Emily Pozman back on board today, she missed out on riding her last start due to a suspension, but back on board today and I know she’ll be thrilled with that to keep her record with this horse going.”

Coleman said Gold Medallist is proving the ultimate professional at the races.

“She’s probably surpassed our expectations this preparation anyway, she’s a very quirky filly to have around at home, and her own worst enemy at times, but she’s turning out to be the most professional little racehorse you could ever ask for and she’s really got that will to win and it’s going to take her a long way.”

Pozman explained that Gold Medallist was quickly becoming one of her favourite horses in the stable.

“She definitely is; her strapper Andy does a lot of work with her at the stables and does a great job, I just hop on come raceday and I’m lucky enough to do so,” she said.

“Unfortunately, at her last start I was suspended; Luke (Nolen) did a pretty good job but I was glad to take the reins back today.”

Pozman said it was understandable that Gold Medallist became a little wayward at her first try down the lengthy Sandown straight.

“I think we forget it’s only her first preparation at the races today, it’s only her fourth start and it’s such a long straight here,” she said.

“I tried to look after her for as long as I could, but I think late, I was a bit desperate for the win and so was she.

“She was running around a little bit and getting a bit tired, but it’s a credit to this horse, she really digs deep and when she lets down, she has a great turn of foot.”

The partnership of Ben, Will and JD Hayes took training honours on the day, while jockey Blake Shinn also scored a double after wins aboard Farhh Flung and Evaporate.

Racing returns to Sandown this Wednesday 1 October.