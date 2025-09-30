Local Stingrays at V/Line

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The best Under-15s players from the South East were on show at the V/Line Cup in Ballarat last week.

Two boys teams and a girls side from South East Stingrays, the representative side for the region, encompassing much of the Casey, Cardinia, Greater Dandenong and Mornington Peninsula regions played a pair of games at the premier U15s football competition in the state.

Travis De La Rue coached the Division 1 boys side, the Division 2 boys side was led by Craig Linehim and Cristi Marsh was in charge of the girls.

The Division 1 side lost its two games, and the girls and Division 2 side went one from two.

Marsh and De La Rue gave an insight into some of the locals.

Girls:

Apiel Dhor (Officer): “She’s so athletic and agile. She’s raw but her athleticism and vertical leap is amazing and she’s quite smart for someone who hasn’t played a heap of football. She was strong for us in the ruck.”

Sienna Roden (Narre North Foxes): “A smooth winger. She looks like she’s been playing in the position for years and she’s got some speed and she’s agile.”

Tiffany Boswell (Narre North Foxes): “She had a great second game down back. She’s strong and smart and has loads of potential.”

Shae Anderson: “Best on in game two as an inside mid. She provided repeat efforts and was quick and agile.”

Charlotte Hili: “She was really good. We played her as a mid and small forward. She’s smart and brough pressure.”

Hayley Parrant: “She played across all three lines and is a nice size and she’s fairly strong.”

Isabella Krause: “We played her forward. She had a great first game. She’s got a beautiful kick and very good IQ.”

Division 1 boys

Andrew Fitzgerald (Devon Meadows): “A nice mover, kicks the ball well. An outside running player and has good athletic attributes.”

Hudson Brown (Berwick): “He had a really good carnival. He’s good at the contest, good outside and uses the footy well. Has a huge work rate and appetite for the contest.”

Logan Stockx (Berwick): “Really competitive, good set of hands, left footer who uses it well. A big, strong lad.”

Seb Bayard (Berwick): “Got moved around a fair bit. Played ruck in the second half of the second game and was ultra competitive when we were getting hammered. Moves well for a big guy and is good in the air.”

Maxwell Davies (Cranbourne): “Left footer who is creative with the footy. Has a good sidestep. He’s good in and under when he has to be but is good on the outside as well.”

Declan Maling (Berwick); Really strong at the footy, quick across the ground and had a pretty good carnival. He’s really competitive.”

Zac O’Connor (Berwick): “Had a really good first game, nearly best on until he got concussed at three quarter time. He has good footy smarts and uses it well. He changes angles well.”

Kai Benstead (Berwick Springs): “He got our medal for best on in the second game and was ultra competitive and tough at the contest all day. His work rate was excellent.”

Division 2 boys

Jack Plunkett (Officer): “Good footy IQ, uses the footy well and plays a solid team game.”

Douie Williams (Officer): “A livewire small who’s got some tricks.”

Declan Kennedy (Officer): “Played predominantly back, is a good competitor and is good in the air.”

Mony Jur Nyok: “He’s pretty raw and has athletic ability. His second game was pretty good and he’s really competitive.”

Juzzy Delphine (Berwick): “Acquitted himself well. He has huge upside athletically. He covers the ground well and takes a nice mark. Played predominantly as a tall on-baller.”

Josh Slater (Berwick): “A dour backman who is strong one on one and is good in the air and on the ground.”