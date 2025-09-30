New coach readies Titans

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Berwick Springs will go into the 2025-26 Dandenong District Cricket Association season with a new senior coach at the helm.

The Titans have welcomed Channa Gunnawardana, who takes over from Shalika Karunanayake.

The club has featured in the past two Turf 3 finals campaigns, following up a 2023-24 grand final loss to Coomoora with a semi-final defeat to Keysborough last season.

First XI captain Braydon Hillman said Gunnawardana had made an instant impact..

“He works with the players really well and I know a lot of the younger boys are getting a lot out of it and the older boys have noticed that he knows what he’s talking about,” Hillman said.

“His advice is being well received.

“It’s a lot more structured this year and he’s getting us more switched on rather than going through the motions.

“He’s setting goals in place whatever they may be.”

Daniel Guzzardi, Tom Brennan, Stephen Law and Bailey Maranic are among the pre-season standouts who could be pushing for increased opportunities in the First XI.

Berwick Springs has had a long pre-season to hit the early season in strong form and, with some additions that Gunnawardana has brought across, have maintained a consistent squad.

Hillman highlighted the benefit of the sustained selection continuity.

“I feel like we’re more prepared and ready to go this year,” Hillman said.

“We’re a good group of mates and we play together really well; on those long hot days we pull together well.

“We’re driving a friendly environment and I think that’s what we do really well.

“When things get tough, you need to pull together.

“We play to win but we play to have fun as well.”

The competition kicks off this Saturday, with Berwick Springs to take on Narre North.