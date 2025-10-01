Bloods pressure on the rise

By Blair Burns

Springvale South is a proud cricket club looking to return to its former glories. Blair Burns runs his eye over the Bloods ahead of the 2025/26 DDCA Turf 1 season.

SPRINGVALE SOUTH

Captain/Coach: Cam Forsyth

Last year’s finish: Fourth

Most Runs: Cam Forsyth (488 runs)

Most Wickets: Josh Dowling (32 wickets)

Brand of cricket: Positive.

Key player to watch: Blade Baxter and Jordy Wyatt.

Surprise packet to watch: Ryan Quirk back after a year out.

Ins: Ryan Quirk, Chris Diston, Dasun Opanayaka, Chaturanga De Silva.

Outs: Jack Sketcher, Paul Hill.

Comment:

For the first time in more than three years, Springvale South didn’t make the grand final last year after Hallam Kalora Park went through to the big dance due to rain. But you can guarantee that Cam Forsyth and his team will be out to make amends this season, starting with the Hawks this weekend. Ryan Quirk almost missed the entire last season with a wrist injury, but will be a big inclusion when he lines up for the Bloods this weekend. Throughout 2024-25, Quirk made just three appearances, playing two games in Turf 4, scoring 108 and 23, and one game in Turf 1, scoring 64 against the Bucks – he is an opening batsman and could make all the difference in Springy’s search for a flag. Forsyth will lead the team from the front once again, looking to go deep into finals.

LADDER PREDICTION

1. Hallam Kalora Park

2. Buckley Ridges

3. Berwick

4. Springvale South

5. Beaconsfield

6. Dandenong West

7. Narre South

8. Parkmore

TURF 1 FIXTURE

Round 1 (Two-day): Berwick v Narre South at Arch Brown Reserve, Dandenong West v Parkmore at Greaves Reserve 1, Springvale South v Hallam Kalora Park at Alex Nelson Reserve, Beaconsfield v Buckley Ridges at Perc Allison Oval – all matches to start at 12.30pm.