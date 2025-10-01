Hawks poised and ready to take flight

By Blair Burns

Can the Hawks go one step further and make 2025/26 a season to remember? Blair Burns runs his eye over Hallam Kalora Park ahead of the DDCA Turf 1 season.

HALLAM KALORA PARK

Coach: Matt Cox

Captain: Jordan Hammond

Last year’s finish: Second

Most Runs: Damith Perera (716 runs)

Most Wickets: William Whyte (39 wickets)

Brand of cricket: ‘Coxball’ – aggressive in the one-day format with change in batting order, but more traditional in the two-day format with a more wickets-in-hand mindset. More options with the ball this year, not relying on just four bowlers like we did last season.

Key player to watch: Jawid Khan

Surprise packet to watch: Austin Fardell

Ins: Jawid Khan (Dandenong), Joshua Bethune (Iona), Ryan Hillard (returning), Jakeb McVicar (Devon Meadows).

Outs: Mahela Udawatte (Dingley).

Comment:

We’ve heard of “Bazball”, but Hallam Kalora Park is bringing “Coxball” to the forefront in 2025-26, under the guidance of coach Matt Cox. They will be aggressive in the one-day format and conservative in the two-day game. New recruit Jawid Khan, who played 10 games with Dandenong’s Premier Firsts last season, will be a crucial part of Coxball. Khan also played DDCA Turf 1 for North Dandenong in 2023-24, hitting 605 runs at 46.54, also taking 22 wickets to finish second in the Wookey Medal. Replacing superstar Mahela Udawatte will be hard, but if there is a guy to fill that void, it is Khan. He is also a fast bowler and will give Hammond another bowling option, having taken 10 wickets at Premier level last season.

LADDER PREDICTION

1. Hallam Kalora Park

2. Buckley Ridges

3. Berwick

4. Springvale South

5. Beaconsfield

6. Dandenong West

7. Narre South

8. Parkmore

TURF 1 FIXTURE

Round 1 (Two-day): Berwick v Narre South at Arch Brown Reserve, Dandenong West v Parkmore at Greaves Reserve 1, Springvale South v Hallam Kalora Park at Alex Nelson Reserve, Beaconsfield v Buckley Ridges at Perc Allison Oval – all matches to start at 12.30pm.