Proud Lions digging in the claws

By Blair Burns

Can Narre South return to its brilliant best of summers gone by? Blair Burns runs his eye over the Lions ahead of the 2025/26 DDCA Turf 1 season.

NARRE SOUTH

Coach: Matt Brooks

Captain: Jeevan Mendis

Last year’s finish: Seventh

Most Runs: Kyle Hardy (373 runs)

Most Wickets: Jeevan Mendis (24 wickets)

Brand of cricket: Competitive. We want to get back to our form from season 23-24 when we ever so closely lost the prelim against Buckley Ridges.

Key player to watch: Tom Arnold – heard some pretty good things about him and he’s had a really good year with both bat and ball back home in England.

Surprise packet to watch: Kyle Hardy – he’s been building his run tally the last two seasons and I think he’ll have a standout year.

Ins: Deeshan Vimukthi, Oshada Ariyadasa, Josh Gibbs, Jawed Hussaini, Tom Arnold (England).

Outs: Zac Wilson, Vikai Kelley (both England), Joel Zietsman (Dandenong West), Morteza Ali.

Comment:

Narre South skipper Jeevan Mendis did everything he could last season, scoring 371 runs and taking 24 wickets for the side, but he needed a few more teammates to come along with him. He scored single figures just twice for the Turf 1 season, with the season highlight as unbeaten century against Berwick in round 7. While there are a few key outs, including fast bowler Joel Zietsman who has found a new home at Dandenong West, the Lions have also brought in some exciting players who will look to have an impact with both bat and ball.

LADDER PREDICTION

1. Hallam Kalora Park

2. Buckley Ridges

3. Berwick

4. Springvale South

5. Beaconsfield

6. Dandenong West

7. Narre South

8. Parkmore

TURF 1 FIXTURE

Round 1 (Two-day): Berwick v Narre South at Arch Brown Reserve, Dandenong West v Parkmore at Greaves Reserve 1, Springvale South v Hallam Kalora Park at Alex Nelson Reserve, Beaconsfield v Buckley Ridges at Perc Allison Oval – all matches to start at 12.30pm.