Thrillers at the oche in exciting week one of SWGDL finals

By David Nagel

Predators are the first team through to the grand final of the South West Gippsland Dart League after showing its class with an 8-5 victory over Cheers in week one of finals.

The same two teams battled it out for top spot in the final round of the regular season, with Predators earning the minor premiership with a 10-5 success.

Predators will now sit back and enjoy a week off, while Cheers will take on Just Social in the all-important preliminary final at the Nar Nar Goon Hotel.

Just Social earned its preliminary final berth with a heart-stopping victory over Snipers in the elimination final.

It all came down to the last leg of the night, Just Social prevailing 8-7 after an epic contest at the oche.

Cheers will go in as favourite in the prelim after steamrolling Just Social with an 11-4 victory back in round eight.

But Tony, 4×4 and JJ Jenkins will be up for the fight, testing Cheers’ stars Liam, Ant, Shane and Hank all the way down to the wire.

The Don Brown Memorial Shield finals also produced a classic in week one, with Mud Rats making it through to the grand final with an 8-7 triumph over Gembrook.

The Don Brown finals feature teams that finished from fifth to eighth on the ladder at the end of the regular season.

Gembrook will now use its second chance this week, taking on Dart Vaders in the preliminary final.

Vaders proved too strong for Dart Devils, winning 8-4 to set up a huge battle with the Brookers as both teams chase a place in this year’s big dance.

• FINALS RESULTS – WEEK 1

PREMIERSHIP CUP

Predators (1) def Cheers (2) 8-5.

Just Social (3) def Snipers (4) 8-7.

DON BROWN MEMORIAL SHIELD

Mud Rats (5) def Gembrook (6) 8-7.

Dart Vaders (7) def Dart Devils (8) 8-4.

• FINALS FIXTURE – WEEK 2

PREMIERSHIP CUP

Cheers (2) v Just Social (3).

DON BROWN MEMORIAL SHIELD

Gembrook (6) v Dart Vaders (7).