Powell powers Bullseyes to victory

By David Nagel

MDDA Bullseyes will almost certainly play finals in Division 1 of the Mountain Dart League this season after banking a dominant 18-3 victory over Redbacks 1.

Bullseyes sat fourth, but only one game clear of the Redbacks heading into the crucial match up, but showed their class to open up a two-game gap as the highly-anticipated finals series approaches quickly.

Luke Powell was the star for Bullseyes, throwing two 140s on the night and a 106 pegout.

The impressive peg capped off an 18-dart leg, with scores of 140 and 125 to begin with.

Quick legs were the theme of the night at Elliott Road, with Brendan Simmonds constructing a 15-dart leg in a 13-8 victory for ladder leaders High 5’s over Check Out.

Simmonds had visits of 60, 140, 125 and 60 before polishing things off with a classy 116 finish.

Nga Tangatakino fired in a 180 for Check Out, but a maximum from Gary Warner showed High 5’s had all the answers.

Nathan Wright was in terrific form for Outcasts, despite going down 12-9 to third-placed Noble Park 1.

Wright opened up his best leg of the night – a 16-darter – with a 180, then nailed his attempt at double 16.

Mat Gordon also threw a 180 for Out Casts, while teammate Jason Sandham put together a 109 finish.

And Harry Pearce knocked in a 177 visit in The Chiefs 16-5 victory over Rebels.

Brian Pacey threw a 92-peg for Rebels, but The Chiefs proved too hot.

In Division 2, a rock-solid team display saw Spectrum score a 13-8 triumph over Redbacks 2.

Kevin Frost, Mick Bellette and James Hughes all knocked in 140s for Spectrum, while Jay Knox put together a best-of-the night 85 pegout.

And The Night Trawlers remain in second place after a hard-fought win over MDDA Black Bulls.

Black Bulls provided the highlights, with Shane Taylor throwing 156 and Sean Davies a 54-peg, but The Night Trawlers were overall too good.

And the top two teams in Division 3 both made grand statements, with The Goodies and Madarras in tip-top form.

Kevin Johnson threw a fantastic 17-dart leg for The Goodies, who prevailed 16-5 over Stingers, despite a 180 from Brad Brooks and 55-peg from Brittany Brooks.

Johnson went 41, 100, 140, 98 and 74 before finishing with two darts on 48.

And Madarras defeated Stingrays 14-7, with Brent Wright knocking in a 180 and Michael Bignell a 98-peg.

There will be no darts played this Friday October 17, with a large contingent of MDL players heading to Morwell for its annual Caulfield Cup weekend tournament.

DIVISION 1

RESULTS: MDDA Bullseyes def Redbacks (1) 18-3, The Chiefs def Rebels 16-5, High 5’s def Check Out 13-8, Noble Park (1) def Out Casts 12-9.

LADDER: High 5’s 48, The Chiefs 32, Noble Park (1) 28, MDDA Bullseyes 28, Redbacks (1) 20, Check Out 16, Rebels 12, Out Casts 8.

FIXTURE (October 24): MDDA Bullseyes v Rebels, High 5’s v Noble Park 1, The Chiefs v Redbacks (1), Check Out v Out Casts.

DIVISION 2

RESULTS: Spectrum def Redbacks (2) 13-8, The Night Trawlers def MDDA Black Bulls 11-10. Bye: The Bandits.

LADDER: The Bandits 32, The Night Trawlers 24, Spectrum 20, MDDA Black Bulls 16, Redbacks (2) 4.

FIXTURE (October 24): Redbacks (2) v The Bandits, Spectrum v The Night Trawlers. Bye: MDDA Black Bulls.

DIVISION 3

RESULTS: The Goodies def Stingers 16-5, Madarras def Stingrays 14-7. Bye: Vales (3).

LADDER: The Goodies 36, Madarras 32, Stingrays 16, Vales (3) 12, Stingers 0.

FIXTURE (October 24): Madarras v Vales (3), Stingrays v The Goodies. Bye: Stingers.