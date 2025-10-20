Bears poised for big win over Hawks

By Blair Burns

After a comprehensive loss in round 1 against Springvale South, things have just gone from bad to worse for Hallam Kalora Park.

The Hawks, who were runner-up last season, are staring down the barrel of an outright defeat against Berwick in the second round of the DDCA Turf 1 competition.

Alarm bells must be ringing inside the camp of Hallam Kalora Park who couldn’t have started the season any worse, as the top order has failed to survive the new ball in both matches.

There is no doubt that Berwick, which finished third last season, is staking its claim to be serious premiership contenders, but the Hawks have been poor thus far.

The Bears lost the toss and were sent into bat first at Hallam Recreation Reserve on a wicket that was playing some tricks.

They lost opener Lachlan Brown (three) early, as well as Jake Hancock (two) and skipper Michael Wallace (duck).

But Jarryd Wills (53) and Vinuda Liyanage (56) stabilised as Toby Wills chipped in with 28 to push the score to 171 – all out after 44 overs as Lee Brown took 4/33 off 12 overs.

It was Hallam Kalora Park’s turn to bat and they found the going tougher than the Bears, losing three wickets inside the first nine overs.

Leigh Booth (12) and Jawid Khan (11) were the only Hawks to reach double figures, as they were bowled out for just 54 in 22 overs – four players making ducks.

Toby Wills was instrumental, taking 5/9 off five overs in an electric spell which included three LBWs, one bowled and one caught.

Having already secured the win, the Bears had the Hawks flightless and sent them back in, searching for an outright victory.

Wills picked up where he left off, sending both Benjamin Hillard (three) and Booth (13) back to the sheds, leaving Hallam Kalora Park in all sorts of trouble at 3/18 at the end of the day’s play.

In other games, Buckley Ridges scored in excess of 260 for the second consecutive week, finishing with a strong total of 278 against Dandenong West.

While the Bulls’ opening bowlers Joel Zietsman (2/51) and Nuwan Kulasekara (3/40) worked hard, the Bucks just bat so deep.

They were 2/27 and had lost Dale Tormey (23) and Jayson Hobbs (two), who were their two leading scorers in round 1.

But Troy Aust (42 off 90 deliveries) and Ben Wright (69 off 116) dug in, helping Buckley Ridges get past 100, before Zietsman knocked over Aust.

The foundation allowed Ishan Jayarathna (59) and Michael Davies (33) to come in and play with freedom, both scoring at more than 100 strike rate to guide the Bucks to a big total.

Dandenong West had nine overs to bat on day one and they struggled as Jayarathna caused some problems, removing Nipunaka Fonseka and Nathan Power for ducks – leaving the Bulls at 2/26 with a very difficult run chase on their hands this weekend.

The match between Narre South and Springvale South currently hangs in the balance after the Lions made 210, with the Bloods currently 2/16 in the second innings.

The Bloods started well as Dasun Opanayaka, Nicholas Boland, Josh Dowling and Jarryd Straker all took early wickets.

Narre South looked like it could be in trouble with the scores sitting at 6/112 – with run scorers Kyle Hardy (48) and Jeevan Mendis (33) both back in the sheds.

But Adam Snelling came out at number eight and produced a scintillating knock of 74 off 77 balls (including four sixes) to breathe life back into the game and get his side to 210.

Boland (3/37), Blade Baxter (3/57) and Straker (2/27) were the multiple wicket takers on the day.

Springvale South batted for nine overs but wasn’t able to get through without loss as Ryan Quirk (six) and Chris Diston (duck) were both given out LBW in successive overs – Tom Arnold and Mendis making the breakthroughs.

At 2/16 with Mitch and Cam Forsyth at the crease, it is anyone’s game when the round 2 clash resumes this weekend.

Beaconsfield batter Ashan Walgamage scored a brilliant unbeaten century to guide the Tigers to a strong score of 5d/278 against Parkmore Pirates.

Last season, the Sri Lankan left hander made two half centuries, but it’s fair to say this is his best knock in recent seasons, finishing on 136 not out.

After losing a few early wickets, Walgamage, along with Karan Singh (34) and Mitchell Tielen (34 not out), came in clutch.

Parkmore batted for 15 overs on Saturday to finish at 3/16, looking at an inevitable loss, which could likely be an outright loss.

TURF 1 RESULTS (Day One)

R2 Results: Buckley Ridges 278 v Dandenong West 2/26, Narre South 210 v Springvale South 2/16, Berwick 171 v Hallam Kalora Park 54 & 3/18, Beaconsfield 5/278d v Parkmore Pirates 3/16.