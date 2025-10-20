High scores on day one as Perera raises the bat

By Blair Burns

After both Noble Park and Endeavour Hills won the toss and bowled last week to no avail, it was no surprise when they both decided to bat after winning the toss on Saturday.

And this week, that decision yielded far better results than last as both sides posted strong totals in the first Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association (VSDCA) two-day game of the season.

Noble Park posted the biggest score in round 2, finishing up at 8/360 against Williamstown, capitalising on a brilliant batting surface at Moodemere Oval.

Noble Park star Sahan Perera, who made six centuries last season, was a class above as he took the bowlers to all parts of the ground to score 127 and lead his team.

The team went at a solid 4.5 per over throughout the 80 overs to post a strong score, only losing four wickets in that time.

Pawan Dias Edirisinghe (83 not out) and skipper Janaka Liyanabadalge (57 not out) were in control late in the day, pushing the total higher and higher.

Archie Stefan (40) and Mahesh Kumara (36) were also solid performers at the top of the order.

Williamstown spinner Christopher Duffin took 2/88 off 23 overs and was the pick of the bowlers.

The total of 360 means Noble Park just needs some early wickets on Saturday to register its first win of the 2025/26 season.

Endeavour Hills lost opening batter Clement Tommy (five) in just the third over of the day against Donvale, who were up and about.

However, Zac Perryman (73) and Samasha Mudiyanselage (56) began to get the scoreboard ticking, putting on 128 runs for the second wicket.

As occurs often in cricket, once Perryman was dismissed by Nagendra Vadula, so too was Mudiyanselage, departing on the very next ball in the following over.

With two new batters at the crease, things were tough, and Vishal Panditharatne (duck) was the next man to go, as Vadula also bowled him.

Cameos from Adish Bhavsar (39), Bineth Bandara (25) and captain Tyrell Panditharatne (30) helped Endeavour Hills reach 9/264 off the 80 overs.

Donvale opening bowler Patrick Rowe put in the hard yards, bowling 25 overs for impressive figures of 5/65.

VSDCA SUMMARY (Day One)

R2 Results: Noble Park 8/360 v Williamstown, Endeavour Hills 9/264 v Donvale, Croydon 200 v Bayswater 1/20, Spotswood 279 v Hoppers Crossing, Yarraville 9/244 v Mt Waverley, Werribee 153 v Altona 2/44, Box Hill 136 v Balwyn 8/155, Melton 155 v Taylors Lakes 0/31.