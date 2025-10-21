Panthers beaten by reigning premier St Kilda at Shepley Oval

By Jonty Ralphsmith

An unbeaten 174-run partnership between St Kilda pair Ed Newman and Adam Crosthwaite sunk Dandenong to a six-wicket loss at Shepley Oval on Saturday.

Defending 285 after half centuries to Brett Forsyth, Ryan Hammel and Josh Slater on Day 1, the Panthers got off to a strong start, with St Kilda sitting at 3/42 early in the day thanks to a high-octane opening spell by James Nanopoulos and Noah Hurley.

Newman’s arrival at the crease brought with it a sense of calm, with St Kilda number five batter Tom Russ also playing a role in stemming the momentum, playing a composed 29 before the match-winning partnership.

First change bowler Matthew Wilson bowled well without reward for the Panthers, which sit 1-1.

The women’s side was beaten by seven wickets with 10 balls to spare on Sunday after Ishita Tiwari led the Panthers to 6/127.

Dandenong’s Second XI had a draw with St Kilda in a match which ebbed and flowed as the Panthers chased 366 for victory.

Vishesh Bansal batted exceptionally for 115, while Aaron Fernando also raised his bat, finishing with 54.

Liam Antonello and Jett Kelly finished unbeaten, batting well as stumps approached and St Kilda mounted one final charge towards victory.

The Third XI also had a draw, with St Kilda finishing on 8/276 chasing 320 with St Kilda able to establish several important partnerships at key times to prevent the Panthers from claiming 10 wickets.

The Fourth XI had a 129-run loss chasing 304 with Shehzad Singh the shining light finishing unbeaten on 76, clattering six maximums.