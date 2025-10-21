Plenty happening as two-dayers begin in DDCA Turf 3

By Jonty Ralphsmith

All four Dandenong District Cricket Association Turf 3 games are in the balance at stumps on Day 1 after an intriguing Saturday of cricket.

On a perfect day for local cricket, Keysborough skipper Jackson O’Brien led the Knights to a strong total of 234 against Fountain Gate.

Batting at five, O’Brien lifted the tempo upon arrival at the crease after Anirudh Motupalli and Chetan Mani got things started solidly for the visitors at Max Pawsey Reserve before falling for 35 and 32 respectively.

O’Brien’s 66 off 51 put pressure back on the Gators and got his side to 234 off 69 overs, with the hosts able to make significant inroads into the total to sit 1/44 at stumps.

A hard-working 4/38 off 18.2 overs to Haseebullah Ahmadzai led the Fountain Gate attack.

Danidu Chamikara led St Mary’s’ bowling attack against Springvale South, taking 5/70 off 20.2 overs.

He was well complemented by fellow opening bowler Matthew Barnes and Harrison Kidd who took two each.

The Bloods, however, still managed 243 thanks to five partnerships in excess of 20 which prevented St Mary’s from ever fully taking control despite none of Springvale South’s batters passing 50.

Berwick Springs has the upper hand at Marriott Waters Reserve, restricting Lynbrook to 168 off 74 overs.

Opening bowlers Ethan Marinic and Tom Brennan took two wickets each, while Archit Vora (3/37) and Stephen Law (2/11) also played a role with the ball, while the experienced Sithara Perera led the way with the bat for the Lakers, putting 43 on the board.

Meanwhile, at Narre North, the hosts put 221 on the board against Buckley Ridges.