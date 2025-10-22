Swans pair in action for Victorian Second XI at Casey Fields

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Casey South Melbourne fast bowler Harry Hoekstra had a breakout performance for Victoria’s Second XI on Monday.

Facing a Tasmanian Second XI lineup at his home base Casey Fields, Hoekstra tore through the Tasmanian lineup, finishing with figures of 6/50 off 20 overs to bowl Tasmania out for a first innings total of 306.

Both openers passed 50 with the Vics on the back foot before Hoekstra struck, removing both, including state capped Nivethan Radhakrishnan, which shifted the momentum of the match.

Remarkably, Hoekstra played only half the match, with five Victorians who played in a state one-day domestic match on Monday inserted into the four day fixture following the conclusion of Day 2 on Tuesday.

The young left armer who has been in Victoria’s talent pathway for multiple years earned praise last week for his development from Swans coach Will Carr.

“I think he’s on the right trajectory,” Carr said last week.

“His body’s developing which is a big part of being a fast bowler.

“He’s working hard on technical things as well which he’s made strides in, so we’re looking forward to what ‘Hook’ can do for us from a team perspective and his own development as well.”

He has played both of the Swans First XI matches this season, taking a combined 1/26 from 13 overs across the matches after 13 First XI wickets last season where he also represented Vic Country at the male Under-19s championships.

Casey-South Melbourne skipper Ash Chandrasinghe was also in action for Victoria’s Second XI, scoring nine off 42 balls as he looks to break into a state side which has plenty of opening batters to choose from.