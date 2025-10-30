Bucks chasing DDCA dynasty

By Blair Burns

Can Buckley Ridges make it three DDCA Turf 1 premierships on the trot? Blair Burns takes a close look ahead of the 2025/26 season.

BUCKLEY RIDGES

Coach: Roshene Silva

Captain: Jayson Hobbs

Last year’s finish: First (Premiers)

Most Runs: Ben Wright (531 runs)

Most Wickets: Ishan Jayarathna (37 wickets)

Key player to watch: Dale Tormey

Surprise packet to watch: Ayush Patel

Ins: Ayush Patel, Triyan De Silva, Harry Snowden.

Outs: Jake Cronin (Beaconsfield), Prav Chahal.

Comment:

Buckley Ridges is in the midst of a DDCA dynasty and will come into the 2025-26 season as the hot premiership favourite once again. The Bucks have made the Turf 1 grand final for the past four years, and it has been a whole decade since they last missed out on playing finals. They have locked away Wookey Medallist Ishan Jayarathna for another year, alongside Roshene Silva, who both averaged more than 50 with the bat last season. Not to mention the huge signing of Triyan De Silva from HSD. De Silva spent four seasons at HSD in the Turf 2 competition, amassing 1740 runs and taking 123 wickets in that time – also winning the Gartside Medal back in 2023-24. While they lost Englishman Prav Chahal who dominated in the grand final, they gained opening batter Ayush Patel to replace Jake Cronin after his departure to Beaconsfield. The club also lost long-time coach Manjula Munasinghe, who departed the club after 10 years of service, with Roshene Silva to take over the coaching duties.

LADDER PREDICTION

1. Hallam Kalora Park

2. Buckley Ridges

3. Berwick

4. Springvale South

5. Beaconsfield

6. Dandenong West

7. Narre South

8. Parkmore

TURF 1 FIXTURE

Round 1 (Two-day): Berwick v Narre South at Arch Brown Reserve, Dandenong West v Parkmore at Greaves Reserve 1, Springvale South v Hallam Kalora Park at Alex Nelson Reserve, Beaconsfield v Buckley Ridges at Perc Allison Oval – all matches to start at 12.30pm.