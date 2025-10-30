Cobras bounce back against Cranbourne

By Blair Burns

HSD bounced back from its shock loss against Silverton in round 1 of the DDCA Turf 2 competition to beat Cranbourne by 103 runs.

Despite struggling early in its batting innings, the Cobras managed to make 222 thanks to lower order performances from Anuda Akmeemana (61) and Ryan Patterson (59).

In reply, Cranbourne was bowled out for 119 with Harsaroup Singh (58) the only player to score more than 20.

HSD recruit Brayden Lambden was brilliant with the new ball, taking 3/34 off 15 overs, while Sakuntha Liyanage gave the Cranbourne batters all sorts of problems, taking 6/44 off 19.4 overs.

Having already won on the first innings result, HSD sent Cranbourne back out to the middle in search of an outright victory.

But Cranbourne dug deep through Bailey Paroissien (46 not out) and Prasaanth Krishnamoorthy (42) to post 3/112 and avoid an outright loss.

Cobras’ Brett Hookey was brilliant with the ball, taking all three wickets to finish with tidy figures of 3/29 off 11 overs.

In other games, Coomoora made light work of Lyndale to win by 191 runs after a dominant batting innings set them up for an easy victory.

The Roos made 309 with the bat on day one, with Jarrod Munday (107 not out), Dean Krelle (95 not out) and Joel Robertson (60) all making big scores.

Malan Madusanka (4/16) and Sam Wetering (3/23) ripped through the Lyndale batting order to give Coomoora a chance at an outright victory after bowling them out for just 118.

Faraz Rahman and Rajika Fernando (both 29) were the top scorers and battled hard, but their team was still in trouble, and they soon found themselves back out there.

Joel Robertson took the new ball and soon removed Lyndale’s Satnam Singh (four) and Girish Chopra (one).

The middle order batted for survival as it attempted to hold off the outright victory, which seemed inevitable at that point.

Brendan Ash (25), Aditya Hettiarachchi (39) and Himesh Galhenage Don (33) all looked comfortable at the crease.

After Madusanka took two quick wickets to leave the score at 6/90, the outright victory was on its way, but the lower order batted out the overs to finish 7/132.

North Dandenong fell 30 runs short of Parkfield’s 235, bowled out for 205 – a solid effort considering they were 2/0.

Syed Masood Mehmood (80) was the standout performer for North Dandenong and batted through most of the innings to help give his team a shot at victory.

But the best performance of the day went to the player who eventually dismissed Mehmood, Parkfield’s Madusha Croos.

The opening bowler took 7/64 off 23 overs including the top four batters, even getting a run out to dismiss the fifth.

Croos then came back on with the ball at a crucial time to rip through the tail order and destroy any hope that North Dandenong may have had with a historic bowling performance.

Narre Warren defended its score of 207 against Silverton, bowling the Bakers out for 186 in a thrilling contest.

Despite losing Anmol Zakhmi (duck) before Silverton could even register a score, the side recovered well through Robert North, who scored a classy half century.

Varinder Virk (32) and Hemal Ratnayake (40) continued on and helped to put the Bakers in a winning position, but Magpies captain Ted Kahandawala said no.

The experienced campaigner put Narre Warren on his back and single-handedly won the game for them, taking 7/40 off 22 overs, including five of the last six wickets.

With 8.2 overs remaining and only 22 runs to get, Silverton was all out for 186 after a memorable performance from the Narre Warren skipper.

Hennadige Fernando also bowled well, finishing with 2/45 off 14.4 overs which included the final wicket which sealed the win.