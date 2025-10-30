Strong scores defended in round 2

By Blair Burns

Noble Park made light work of Williamstown to win by a huge 274 runs in round 2 of the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association (VSDCA).

After posting 360 in the first innings, Noble Park bowled out its opposition for just 86, sending them back in and almost getting the outright victory, holding them to 5/19 at the end of the day.

After a Sahan Perera (127) masterclass in the first innings, as well as a brilliant knock from Pawan Dias Edirisinghe (83 not out), Williamstown had a lot of work to do.

The day didn’t start well for the chasing side, losing opener Antone Harb (three) early in the day, with Yehan Gunasingha getting the crucial wicket.

The next three Williamstown batters worked hard to score between 15 and 20 before they too were sent packing.

Noble Park skipper Janaka Liyanabadalge made 57 not out in the first innings, and backed it up with the ball to take 4/32 off 20 overs.

He ripped through the middle to lower order and finished with incredible figures of 5/8 off 7.5 overs.

After batting for 50.5 overs, Williamstown had been bowled out for just 86 runs, and Noble Park decided to chase the outright victory, sending them back out to the middle.

Jermaine Levy bowled well without luck in the first innings and watched two of his teammates combine for nine of the wickets, but he cashed in later in the day, taking 4/9 off eight overs.

Williamstown batter Jordan Doyle was like a brick wall, scoring three not out from 54 balls as his side batted for 21 overs.

Noble Park now sits in sixth spot on the ladder and will prepare to host Spotswood at Moodemere Oval for a one-day match on Saturday.

In other games, Endeavour Hills successfully defended its score of 264 to register its first win of season 2025/26 against Donvale.

Zac Perryman top-scored in the first innings with 73 at the top of the order and helped put his side in a good spot heading into Saturday.

Endeavour Hills struck with the new ball and immediately had Donvale on the back foot, reeling at 2/9 at Donvale Reserve.

But the likes of Jade Bardwell (46 off 120 balls) and Jay Singh (27 off 113 balls) batted time and took the possibility of an outright loss out of play.

Endeavour Hills’ Jasmeet Singh was a workhorse for his side, bowling 29 overs for an impressive return of 5/57 (including nine maidens).

Blaize Bainbridge took 2/11 off his six overs, while Tyrell Panditharatne (1/68 off 21 overs) shouldered many of the overs.

VSDCA SUMMARY

R2 RESULTS: Noble Park 4/360 def Williamstown 86 & 5/19, Endeavour Hills 9/264 def Donvale 190, Bayswater 9/204 def Croydon 200, Spotswood 279 def Hoppers Crossing 258, Yarraville 9/244 def Mt Waverley 90, Altona 4/155 def Werribee 153, Balwyn 8/155d def Box Hill 136 & 6/171, Melton 155 def Taylors Lakes 144.

LADDER: Altona, Bayswater, Balwyn, Spotswood, Melton 12, Noble Park, Taylors Lakes, Hoppers Crossing, Yarraville, Mt Waverley, Endeavour Hills 6, Croydon, Box Hill, Werribee, Donvale, Williamstown.

FIXTURE – R3 (One-Day – Sat November 1): Williamstown (16) v Balwyn (3), Altona (1) v Mt Waverley (10), Werribee (14) v Donvale (15), Melton (5) v Croydon (12), Bayswater (2) v Yarraville (9), Endeavour Hills (11) v Hoppers Crossing (8), Taylors Lakes (7) v Box Hill (13), Noble Park (6) v Spotswood (4).