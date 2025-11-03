Bowling masterclass leads Noble Park to victory

By Blair Burns

Noble Park sits third on the ladder in the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association (VSDCA) East West 1st XI after destroying Spotswood by 122 runs in Round 3.

Spotswood came into the clash after starting the season 2-0, while Noble Park was 1-1 but coming off a strong win against Williamstown last week.

There weren’t too many people who would’ve predicted Noble Park to come out and take 7/20 with the ball, rolling Spotswood for just 64 and easily defending their first-innings total of 186.

Noble Park opening batter Archie Stefan (43) top-scored for his team at the top of the order, while Sahan Perera (35) and Pawan Dias Edirisinghe (21) also contributed well.

Having bowled Williamstown out for 86 last week, confidence among the fast-bowling cartel was high and Noble Park couldn’t have started any better as Jermaine Levy struck with the second ball of the innings, removing Seamus Lynch LBW.

Levy and Yehan Gunasingha combined for the next six wickets in their opening spell, giving Spotswood a day that they will want to quickly forget, the visitors in trouble at 7/20 after just 7.2 overs.

Lachlan McKenna (10) was the only batter in the top seven to make double figures, with four of the top six making ducks.

Spotswood did well to bat 25.1 overs in the end as the tail order wagged to get the team to 64, but it could’ve been much worse.

Levy (3/21 off six overs) and Gunasingha (4/17 off six overs) were dominant with the new ball and led Noble Park to a big win.

In other games, Endeavour Hills was easily defeated as Hoppers Crossing bowled the Eagles out for 162 and chased the runs in the 27th over, just three wickets down.

Samasha Mudiyanselage (32) top-scored for Endeavour Hills, while a host of other players made starts.

VSDCA SUMMARY

R3 RESULTS: Werribee 4/258 def Donvale 59, Taylors Lakes 4/227 def Box Hill 204, Hoppers Crossing 3/166 def Endeavour Hills 162, Noble Park 186 def Spotswood 64, Bayswater 5/175 def Yarraville 8/173, Mt Waverley 7/194 def Altona 174, Balwyn 4/154 def Williamstown 8/150, Croydon 2/128 def Melton 125.

LADDER: Bayswater, Balwyn 18, Noble Park, Taylors Lakes, Hoppers Crossing, Altona, Mt Waverley, Spotswood, Melton 12, Werribee, Croydon, Yarraville, Endeavour Hills 6, Box Hill, Donvale, Williamstown.

FIXTURE – R4 (One-Day – Sat November 8): Box Hill (14) v Altona (6), Spotswood (8) v Bayswater (1), Donvale (15) v Melton (9), Balwyn (2) v Taylors Lakes (4), Croydon (11) v Williamstown (16), Mt Waverley (7) v Werribee (10), Yarraville (12) v Endeavour Hills (13), Hoppers Crossing (5) v Noble Park (3).