Tigers roaring, but here comes the big test

By Blair Burns

Beaconsfield has won two games in a row and is looking forward to a couple of big challenges in the coming weeks as the Tigers strive to make finals this season.

Under new captain Andrey Fernando, the team will be chasing a third consecutive win this weekend against Berwick, who are firming as one of the premiership favourites.

Beaconsfield won by 98 runs in round 3 after making a strong score of 280 in the first innings against Dandenong West.

Despite losing Jack Steel and Jake Cronin for four runs each and starting 2/13, skipper Fernando (36) made himself comfortable at the crease alongside the leading run-scorer in Turf 1 Ashan Walgamage (60).

Last week, Walgamage made 136 not out and this week, it was time for another batter to deliver and that was English import Sam Read.

The young man sent a message to the league as he belted 104 off 81 balls, cleanly striking the ball cleanly as he hit seven sixes – more than half of his runs were from boundaries.

He took Bulls captain Riley Siwes for 20 runs off the 33rd over to push the team above 200 and draw closer to the century.

Fernando said it was one of the most impressive knocks he had seen in recent times.

“Since my premier days, I have never seen such a structured innings, being able to toy with the Dandy West bowlers a bit,” he said.

“He is just a class act and a great all-round cricketer … I think batting number five is his spot, he just looked in control from ball one – he is a great addition to the team.”

The final total was 280, which they defended easily as they bowled out Dandenong West for 182.

“Having a bit of a total allowed us to try a few things at the start and see what we could do, we were pretty fortunate to get a few early ones,” Fernando said.

“They have a strong side and have a lot of experience compared to us, so overall it was a pretty good outing.”

Dandenong West was led by Dinesh Kulasekara (45) in the run chase, while Nipunaka Fonseka (33) and Don Pulukkuttiarachchi (30) contributed well.

Mitchell Tielen (3/31), Jake Cutting (2/35) and Walgamage (2/37) were the multiple wicket-takers for the Tigers.

Beaconsfield is now shifting its focus to two big upcoming matches against Berwick and Springvale South.

“It will be a really good challenge for us and show where we are positioned for the season,” Fernando said.

“I back our young side in to be competitive and win one of them or both really – the sky is the limit.”