Bernardo the man to take Hallam into premiership defence

By Justin Schwarze

After the most successful season in club history, Hallam is entering a new era with Anthony Bernardo set to take over the reins as senior coach.

Bernardo, a well-respected midfielder and player among the region, is being elevated from his position as assistant coach after the departure of premiership coach Tom Dalton.

The Hawks will be in a new landscape and endure a new challenge after earning promotion to Southern Division 3.

“It gives me massive confidence for the group to believe in what I’m trying to do down there,” Bernardo said.

“It’s an honour to be down there, it (this year) was probably one of my most enjoyable seasons.

“For them to ask me to take it on next year, it’s a lot of pressure but I’m happy to take it on.

“We’re keen to go for next year already.”

Bernardo has a decorated playing experience playing as a midfielder with stints at Seville, Officer, Dalyston, South Belgrave, Buln Buln and Chirnside Park.

Bernardo won a league medal at Officer and has been selected in multiple team of the year sides over his extensive playing career.

He arrived at Hallam in 2025 as an assistant coach and helped the club win its first ever premiership.

He did a lot of work with the midfield in a playing coach role and helped unlock the dominant Hawks run through the middle.

He hopes to continue a high-octane style of footy next season.

“It’s going to be exciting next year, we’re going to be playing a pretty quick brand of footy,” he said.

“A lot of inside, switching lanes type game style.

“Setting up around the ball is massive for us, we back our midfield in to win the footy and get it going forward.

“We’re so young at the moment, so the roof is the ceiling.

“This next division will be a challenge but we are capable of going all the way.

“We want consistency from week to week.

“The ultimate goal for us this season is to sustain as a group and stick together and play finals.”

Alongside Bernardo, Matthew Dean is back as a lead assistant for 2026.

Hallam enters the new division red hot after not losing a game in 2025 en route to the premiership.

Alongside Bernardo, skipper Joel Danilo is also back with the captaincy in 2026.

Star small forward and goalsneak Liam Reid has also put pen to paper to return.