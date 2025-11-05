Melbourne City to begin premiership defence at Casey Fields

By Justin Schwarze

As the A-League Women’s season heats up, elite football will be returning to Casey Fields for the 2025/26 season.

Melbourne City FC have seven games on the calendar at the City Football Academy, kicking off this week with a match on Saturday when the Central Coastal Mariners come to town.

The game commences at 3pm.

Other games at Casey Fields this season include clashes against Wellington Phoenix on Sunday 7 December and Adelaide United on Wednesday 17 December.

In the new year, City hosts Sydney FC on Sunday 4 January, Western Sydney Wanderers on Wednesday 4 February, Brisbane Roar on Sunday 8 February and Canberra United on Sunday 15 March at the ctrl:cyber Pitch.

Melbourne City is looking to defend its title of premiers from last season under head coach Michael Matricciani.