New pavilion for Strathaird Reserve

A new modern and inclusive pavilion has been unveiled in Narre Warren South.

On Thursday 6 November, City of Casey Mayor Stefan Koomen and Casuarina Ward Councillor Kim Ross were joined by Member for Narre Warren South, Gary Maas MP to officially open the new pavilion at Strathaird Reserve.

Home to Narre South Cricket Club, Narre South Saints Football Netball Club and Narre South Saints Junior Football Netball Club, the existing pavilion was extended and upgraded to include female-friendly and accessible amenities, a new servery and a covered spectator area.

There is also a dedicated social room space, allowing clubs to hold functions, team dinners and fundraisers.

“The new pavilion will be a place to gather, celebrate and build community through sport,” Mayor Cr Stefan Koomen said.

“Council is proud to support projects like this one that not only improve facilities but also strengthen community connections and encourage more people to get active, get involved and feel part of something bigger.

“Thanks to all of the clubs for their patience throughout the construction period and congratulations to everyone involved in the project.”

The $1,585,613 project was delivered in partnership with the State Government.

Council received $1.5 million in funding via the Local Community Sport and Recreation Projects program, while Council contributed $85,613.