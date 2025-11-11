Player at the centre of Vic Premier ball tampering revealed

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Casey South Melbourne recruit Muhammad Irfan junior was last week revealed as the player at the centre of ball tampering allegations.

As reported by this masthead last week, a Casey South Melbourne player was alleged to have tampered with the ball in the second day of the club’s Round 3 First XI match.

Irfan junior received a five-game suspension after fronting Cricket Victoria’s tribunal last week and the club did not appeal the decision.

It was the maximum sanction he could receive by facing a level three offence.

The fast bowler will next be available for selection in Round 9, when Casey South Melbourne takes on Camberwell in a T20 match on Saturday 6 December.

Irfan junior allegedly scraped the match ball across a concrete surface after a boundary was hit early in the day’s play.

The transgression was immediately noticed, with the ball replaced and a five run penalty conceded.

The umpires reported the code of conduct breach, with Cricket Victoria in charge of the subsequent sanction.

Irfan junior has taken six wickets at an average of 24 in his three games for Casey South Melbourne.