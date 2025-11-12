Grand final rematch headlines DDCA action

By Blair Burns

Last week’s Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) matches were called off due to rain, so all teams will be raring to get back on the winners’ list this Saturday.

Springvale South was the big winner from the weekend, having played its round five match against Dandenong West the week prior on Sunday, winning by 82 runs.

Therefore, the Bloods were the only team to have won in round five as all other matches were abandoned due to the inclement weather.

Cam Forsyth and his team have started with a 4-1 record, only falling short against Berwick as they continue to ride a wave of momentum.

Two-day matches return this weekend and there are some huge clashes locked in, headlined by a grand final rematch between Hallam Kalora Park and Buckley Ridges at Hallam Recreation Reserve.

The Bucks have started the season beautifully and are yet to lose a game, winning convincingly against Beaconsfield, Dandenong West and Parkmore.

The Hawks, on the other hand, have struggled this season being bowled out for 86 against Springvale South in the season opener, before losing outright against Berwick.

But winning their most recent game against Narre South will give them some momentum and confidence as they look to take it right up to the Bucks.

In other games, Berwick will look to continue its undefeated run when it hosts Dandenong West at Arch Brown Recreation Reserve on Saturday.

Springvale South will host Beaconsfield at Alex Nelson Reserve this weekend, as both teams look to carry their strong recent form into this encounter.

The Bloods made a huge 309 in their most recent game against Dandenong West, while Beaconsfield posted 280 last match – also against the Bulls.

Either Parkmore or Narre South will win its first game of the 2025/26 DDCA season this weekend when they battle it out at the recently upgraded Strathaird Recreation Reserve.

DDCA ROUND 5 FIXTURE

TURF 2 (Two-day)

Parkfield (1) v HSD (2) at Parkfield Reserve, Coomoora (4) v Silverton (6) at Coomoora Turf, North Dandenong (8) v Cranbourne (7) at Lois Twohig Reserve, Lyndale (5) v Narre Warren (3) at BJ Powell Reserve.

TURF 3 (Two-day)

Buckley Ridges (2) v Keysborough (4) at Dandenong Park Oval, Narre North (7) v Fountain Gate (8) at Narre Warren North Reserve, Berwick Springs (6) v St Mary’s (5) at Berwick Springs Recreation Reserve, Lynbrook (3) v Springvale South (1) at Marriott Waters Recreation Reserve.