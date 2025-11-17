Finals action begins in Mountain Dart League

By David Nagel

The stage is set for a huge three weeks of finals action in the Mountain Dart League after players fine tuned their games in the final round of the home and away season.

With Division 1 sitting idle, it was left to the Division 2 and 3 players to showcase their talents and they did a great job in doing so.

At the top of the tree was Mick Bellette from Spectrum who landed a mighty 180 in the Division 2 win over MDDA Black Bulls.

Bellette was well supported by Chris Riddle, who threw a 64 peg, a total matched by Paul Rhyne from the Black Bulls.

The other game in Div 2 saw The Bandits prove too strong for The Night Trawlers.

Ash Canfor threw a 140 for The Bandits while teammate Bernie Vaughan completed a stylish 90 pegout.

Mitchell Kirkmoe gave The Night Trawlers something to cheer about with a lovely 140 visit.

In Division 3, Stingrays defeated Stingers with Darren Croot landing a solid blow with a 140 score for the Rays.

Steve Evans did well for the Stingers, making short work of a 60 pegout.

And finally, Hank Kollner was the star performer in the game between The Goodies and Vales 3; despite his Vales 3 team lowering their colours on the night.

Kollner was in red-hot form, throwing 140 in one visit and also completing a ripping 80 pegout.

Finals action kicks off across all three divisions at the MDL headquarters on Elliott Road; beginning at 7.30pm on Friday night.

RESULTS

DIVISION 2: Spectrum defeated MDDA Black Bulls, The Bandits defeated The Night Trawlers. Bye: Redbacks 2.

DIVISION 3: Stingrays defeated Stingers, The Goodies defeated Vales 3. Bye: Madarras.

LADDERS

DIVISION 1: High 5’s 56, The Chiefs 40, MDDA Bullseyes 32, Noble Park 1 32, Redbacks 1 20, Check Out 16, Rebels 16, Out Casts 8.

DIVISION 2: The Bandits 40, Spectrum 32, The Night Trawlers 24, MDDA Black Bulls 20, Redbacks 2 4.

DIVISION 3: The Goodies 44, Madarras 40, Stingrays 24, Vales 3 12, Stingers 0.

FINALS FIXTURE – WEEK 1

PRELIMINARY FINAL (1 v 2)

DIVISION 1: High 5’s (1) v The Chiefs (2)

DIVISION 2: The Bandits (1) v Spectrum (2)

DIVISION 3: The Goodies (1) v Madarras (2)

ELIMINATION FINAL (3 v 4)

DIVISION 1: MDDA Bullseyes (3) v Noble Park 1 (4)

DIVISION 2: The Night Trawlers (3) v Black Bulls (4)

DIVISION 3: Stingrays (3) v Vales 3 (4)