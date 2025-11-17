Program boost for Ping Pong

By David Nagel

Cornish College in Bangholme played host to a big moment in the future of table tennis on Friday with Table Tennis Australia (TTA) launching its rebranded and revitalised Ping.Pong.Play program for high schools and clubs across the nation.

Ping.Pong.Play brings fun, inclusive, and skill-building table tennis experiences to students; while also inspiring the next generation to pick up a paddle.

Table Tennis stars Nathan Pellissier, Sanaya Buddhadasa and Lei Lina showcased their extraordinary talents at the event, while TTA CEO Nicole Adamson explained that the Ping.Pong.Play program offered many benefits off the table as well.

“It’s more than a game, Ping.Pong.Play is a gateway to fun, friendship, and personal growth,” Adamson said.

“It’s designed for all skill levels and our program makes it easy to play, teach, and connect; whether you’re in a school, club, or community space.

“With simple activities, clear instructions, and a focus on confidence, teamwork, and resilience, the program will empower players to sharpen their skills and build lasting life lessons; all while having a blast.”

Schools interested in taking part in the Ping.Pong.Play. program can visit the table Tennis Australia website for more details.