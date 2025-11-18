Bulls set big task for Bears

By Blair Burns

There were some big scores across the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 1 competition for round five, led by Dandenong West who posted 296 against an undefeated Berwick.

While the game is far from over, the Bulls have managed to put themselves in a really good spot heading into day two at Arch Brown Reserve.

The entire Dandenong West team had almost two weeks since their most recent match to think about being easily beaten in rounds three and four.

On that weekend, they conceded 589 runs across 90 overs and were beaten by Beaconsfield and Springvale South – it was these performances which motivated them to post a big total on Saturday against the Bears.

“We were pretty disappointed with our weekend of cricket, so we definitely had to come out with a positive mindset and knowing that we can compete and be up there with the best,” captain Riley Siwes said.

“I’m super proud of the boys to be able to post a good total.

“We have said a lot of the time within our group that we bat deep and I think it may have been an eye opener for everyone to show that we can actually do it.”

Siwes won the toss and chose to bat first on a ground which he knows well, having played with Berwick a few seasons ago.

The Bulls opened up well through Shaun Weir and Mohit Mandora, who got the runs flowing quickly and kept the Bears’ opening bowlers at bay.

The pair soon put on a 90-run opening stand to get the side off to a perfect start.

Mandora (61) eventually dragged one to midwicket to give Jarrod Goodes the first of his five wickets, and one over later, Weir was also removed for 23 off 64 balls as Berwick lifted.

Mandora started the season in the club’s second XI after coming across from Cranbourne Meadows District, but after scores of 54 and 92, he was elevated for his first Turf 1 game this season and he delivered in spades.

“He is a bit of a surprise packet, he is confident, young and backs his ability,” Siwes said.

“He has all the shots and created a different dynamic for us, with Shaun Weir at the other end playing more of a defensive role – it is normally the other way around.

“Mohit danced (James) Trodd first ball and was trying all sorts of things, you couldn’t really take your eyes off him to be honest … I was gobsmacked.”

After his entertaining innings had come to an end, Madushanka Perera (30 not out) and Nipunaka Fonseka (30) got to work and added 58 for the third wicket to settle the innings again.

Next was Siwes, coming in after three previous scores under 10, and he delivered a crucial half-century to guide the side to 296 – raising the bat for a second time this season.

Goodes was the standout bowler for Berwick with 5/45 off 18 overs, including five maidens.

Ten of the 11 Bulls reached double figures, with cameos throughout the lower order, while Perera batted deep to finish unbeaten at the end of the 80 overs.

However, given Dandenong West has conceded 278, 280 and 309 in recent weeks, Berwick will still believe it can chase down the target come Saturday.

Joel Zietsman is shaping as a crucial puzzle piece with the fast bowler looking to dismantle the top order and get Dandenong West off to a flyer.

In other matches, Beaconsfield posted 282 against Springvale South after winning the toss and batting first.

Despite early setbacks with centurions Ashan Walgamage (1) and Sam Read (16) falling cheaply, Jack Steel (76) and Jake Cronin (55) added 90 for the second wicket – both finding form for the first time this season.

However, wickets began to fall as Jarryd Straker (3/68 off 17) and Dasun Opanayaka (2/54 off 18) shifted momentum in favour of the Bloods.

At 7/191 with 24 overs left, a low total looked likely, but Mitch Tielen (57 not out) and Alex Nice (41 not out) produced a 91-run stand to carry the Tigers to 282.

A damaging century from Narre South opener Oshadha Ariyadasa set up his side’s declaration at 286 against Parkmore.

He raced to 50 off 29 balls and reached his hundred off his 59th delivery, clubbing a six down the ground.

His 114 off 70 balls set the tone, before Kyle Hardy (32 off 48) and Adam Snelling (65 off 37) kept the pressure on.

Narre South then struck early with the ball, as captain Jeevan Mendis claimed two wickets and Callan Tout one, leaving the Pirates 3/24 at stumps.

Hallam Kalora Park is looking at another heavy defeat, and a possible second outright loss of the season, after being skittled for 73 by Buckley Ridges.

The Bucks’ attack, led by Triyan De Silva (4/19), tore through the top order as the Hawks slumped to 4/16.

It got worse, and when Harry Snowden claimed two wickets in two balls in the 24th, they were 8/41.

Adam Warfe (27 off 103) and Lee Brown (12 off 46) battled hard but were soon dismissed by Ashen Hettinayaka, who took the final wickets before tea.

Buckley Ridges passed the total one wicket down and declared at 174, with Ayush Patel (43), Ben Wright (52) and De Silva (43 not out) doing the damage.

De Silva struck again late in the day as the Hawks struggled to survive, sending Leigh Booth (seven) back to the sheds with an LBW.

Buckley Ridges holds a 78-run lead and, with ample time left in the match, is well-placed for an outright result.