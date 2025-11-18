Dandenong defeated despite Forsyth century

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A Brett Forsyth century was not enough to guide Dandenong to victory over Melbourne University on Saturday.

Forsyth scored 102 off 119 balls opening the batting, with the skipper laying a strong foundation for the middle order but they were unable to bat the hosts completely out of the game, scoring 7/259 off their 50 overs.

Quick bowler Noah Hurley claimed the second over scalp of opener and Big Bash league-experienced Peter Hatzoglou which gave the Panthers the upper hand early in the chase.

A 191-run second wicket partnership, however, flipped the momentum, with opener Finlay Bean particularly important as he finished with a brisk 142 off 145 balls.

Trusty all-rounder James Nanopoulos dismissed number-three batter Dhruv Redhu and captain Fergus McKenna in quick succession to keep Dandenong in it as the run rate was still not completely under control.

A 46-run fourth wicket partnership, though, essentially sealed the match with the hosts winning by six wickets with nine balls to spare.

Dandenong is 11th in the 18-team competition.

The Panthers Second XI had a 26-run loss, set 224 for victory, but with only Aaron Fernando (60) able to make a score of substance.

An unbeaten century to Aryan Mohan and 80 to Sayed Rihan helped Dandenong to an 83-run win in the Third XI.

The Panthers set 274 before bowling Melbourne University out for 191.

Dandenong’s Fourth XI match was abandoned.