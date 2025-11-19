Magpies embark on new era

By Blair Burns

After just one season in the Southern netball competition Narre Warren has made the decision to move into the South East Precinct Netball League (SEPNL) for season 2026.

The league was founded in 2024 and incorporates teams such as Beaconsfield, Hampton Park, Berwick Springs and Berwick.

The Redbacks had plenty of success last season, winning six netball premierships and the Magpies will be chasing similar success next season with a new-look team.

The SEPNL is growing at a rapid rate and is set to welcome other clubs like Hallam and Cardinia into the competition in 2026.

Narre Warren netball president Chelsea Tonna said the move was about unifying the club, with the guarantee of playing home-and-away games alongside the footy.

“It feels like a step back towards the Narre vibe that we used to have – that real togetherness and that one-club feeling around the place,” she said.

“The feedback from this year was clear: our girls just miss being one club, with women’s football joining us too, the timing felt perfect.”

While the Magpies got to play a couple of games at Kalora Park last season, the vast majority of them were at the Rowan Road complex in Dingley, with a number of games on Thursday and Friday.

“Southern was great – strong competition, strong players – and they tried everything to give us aligned games,” Tonna said.

“But we want our whole club together every home game, simple as that … the idea of 10 netball teams and all footy sides together at home again… that’s what Narre is about – we’ve missed that.”

Tonna said discussions with Beaconsfield had helped the club to make what it felt was the correct decision.

“Dean Ziesler from Beaconsfield played a massive part in getting us talking, and once we met with the SEPNL board, it was obvious how much they’ve grown,” she said.

“The girls are pumped.

“Sure, it’s our third league in three years so emotions are mixed, but we’re confident this is the right fit and we’re ready to move forward together.

“For us, it was the only real home-and-away option that keeps us connected.”

The move also reignites some old rivalries, which all of the Magpies netballers were looking forward to.

“Rivalries fuel sport; we’ve built some new ones recently with Wandin and Mount Evelyn, but nothing hits like Beaconsfield, Berwick and Hampton Park,” Tonna said.

Following the departure of Michelle Mashado and some other senior players, season 2026 will look very different for the young and developing Narre Warren side, but in a “positive way”.

“Losing Michelle Mashado was definitely unexpected, but we completely respect that she was ready for a change,” Tonna said.

“A few girls have also moved to various clubs in the MPFNL, and we absolutely understand the pull of that traditional football-netball setup.

“It’s all part of the sport – people grow and pathways shift – we are proud of everyone who’s been part of our journey.”

After bowing out in a preliminary final following a strong season on court in 2025, Tonna, who will be one of the most senior leaders in the team, said the focus was on continuing to nurture the young talent.

“It only strengthens our focus on rebuilding Narre with people who genuinely want to be part of the club’s next era,” she said.

“We’ve got some very exciting names registering and our juniors coming back in full force is massive.

“We are building for the long term, building loyalty, and building Narre back up again.”

With so many changes in personnel and the introduction into a new league, it is unlikely that the club will sign a head coach prior to the season, with an interim position to be assumed.