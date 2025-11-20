Doves unveil new recruits

By Blair Burns

There is no doubting that the 2025 season was not exactly what Doveton had in mind after finishing ninth on the ladder and avoiding relegation by one spot.

However, there is plenty of optimism for the Doves ahead of next season after signing some key recruits, as well as reintroducing their under-19 team to the fold.

Zach Dalton is one of the most notable recruits after dominating in Division 4 last season to lead Hallam to its first-ever premiership, also winning the league and club best and fairests.

Along with twin brother Ryan, the pair have found a new home at Robinson Reserve and are hoping to test themselves and play at Division 2 level.

Other new signings include Lachy Merks, Matt Vorbach and returning 2019 premiership player James Gascard, who offers plenty of experience and can even ruck.

“In my first season as coach, we made a prelim final and then last year didn’t pan out how everyone would’ve wanted,” coach Matt Stapleton said.

“But with the retention we have, and then adding the right players into the mix, our intention is to bounce back and bounce back strongly.”

Stapleton said adding both Dalton brothers into the midfield would help strengthen the side’s depth.

“The thing I really like about them is the way they go about their footy and the way they prepare themselves,” he said.

“They will fit in really well and train really hard, which is the most important thing, so performance will take over from there.

“They will be great inclusions for us.”

Lachie Merks stands at 192cm and offers some great versatility at each end.

“He also sits around the early 20s age bracket and has a beautiful left-foot kick,” Stapleton said.

“Big blokes are hard to find and we can’t wait to see him continue to develop, he kicks it well, makes good decisions and has great potential.”

While Vorbach is a 190cm midfielder who has six seasons of senior experience at Bentleigh in SFNL Division 1 under his belt.

“He can also kick goals and can rest forward when he’s not in the midfield,” Stapleton said.

Doveton is also reintroducing its Under-19s program and has appointed Paul Wilson as coach to help get the junior program back up off the ground.

The club last had a side in 2022 and would love to hear from anyone who may be interested in playing or getting involved.

For more information, get along to the Doveton clubroom tonight – Wednesday 18 November – from 6pm for the Under-19s information night, and hear from former Dove and current Hawthorn forward Connor Macdonald as the guest speaker.