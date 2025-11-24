First grand finalists decided in Mountain Dart League

By David Nagel

The first grand finalists have been decided in the Mountain Dart League after a thrilling opening to the post-season on Friday night.

The most entertaining game of the night took place in Division 1, where the top two teams – High 5’s and The Chiefs – fought things out to the very end.

Gary Warner got High 5’s across the line late – winning 11-9 – after a great battle to the finish line.

Steve Brown produced a best-of-the-night 16-dart leg for High 5’s, while teammate Dean Gibbs threw one of three 180s for the match.

The Pearce boys were outstanding for The Chiefs, with Harry throwing a 180, a 110 peg and an 18-dart leg, while Jack nailed a 180 and 19-dart leg to boot.

High 5’s has now qualified for the grand final in Division 1 while The Chiefs now face Noble Park 1 in the preliminary final; who ended the season of MDDA Bullseyes with a 13-6 victory in the elimination final.

The Bullseyes had plenty to cheer about, with Dean Sherson and JJ Johnson both hitting 180s and Lenny Smith and Steve Carr combining for an 18-drat leg, but Noble was simply too powerful.

Chris Richardson was a star on the night for Noble; hitting a 180, 86 peg and 18-dart leg while husband Bill Richardson nailed a 16-dart leg…beginning with 125 and 140 visits at the oche.

Sheryll Beasy combined with Chris Richardson for a 19-dart leg in doubles.

In Division 2, The Bandits are the first team through to the big dance after a 12-9 win over Spectrum.

Michael Keating was outstanding for The Bandits, hitting a pair of 140s and throwing a fantastic 18-dart leg, while a 19-darter to Bernie Vaughan also helped The Bandits cause.

Gary Cline and Adam Canfor were also important for the winners while Mick Bellette, Kevin Frost, Chris Riddle and Tyde Preis showed promising signs for Spectrum.

Preis provided one of the highlights of the night; landing a magnificent 124 pegout.

Spectrum will play The Night Trawlers (TNT) in the Division 2 prelim after TNT scored a 12-8 elimination final win over MDDA Black Bulls.

Darcy Paterson caressed a 140 for TNT and Mitchel Kirkmoe a 54 peg, while Shane Taylor finished his season in style for Black Bulls.

Taylor hit a 140 and combined with Blake Wii for a high-quality 19-dart leg in doubles.

And The Goodies are now red-hot favourite to win the Division 3 title after qualifying for the grand final with a comprehensive 14-4 win over Madarras.

Dennis Grose produced some of his best darts for The Goodies; landing a 64 peg and hitting a best-of-the-match 22-dart leg in singles.

Michael Bignell fought hard for Madarras; throwing a 140 in preparation for this week’s preliminary final against Stingrays.

Stingrays proved too good for Vales 3 in the elimination final, winning 14-7 to keep their season alive.

Hank Kollner hit a double-20 finish for Vales, but Stingrays had all the answers.

Tony Ciantar hit a 140, Gary Stewart a 40-peg, while Ethan Dykes produced a high-quality 19-dart leg.

Dykes had visits of 85, 100, 55, 80, 65 and 112 before finishing off his work with a double-two pegout.

FINALS FIXTURE – WEEK 2

Friday 28 November

Elliott Road, Dandenong

PRELIMINARY FINAL

DIVISION 1: The Chiefs v Noble Park 1

DIVISION 2: Spectrum v The Night Trawlers

DIVISION 3: Madarras v Stingrays

GRAND FINAL QUALIFIED

DIVISION 1: High 5’s

DIVISION 2: The Bandits

DIVISION 3: The Goodies