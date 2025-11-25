Bloods tame Tigers with deep batting performance

By Blair Burns

Springvale South successfully completed a big run chase in round five of the DDCA Turf 1 competition defeating Beaconsfield by two wickets in a thrilling encounter.

The Tigers posted 282 on day one with half-centuries from Jack Steel (76), Mitch Tielen (57 not out) and Jake Cronin (55) putting them in a good position to defend.

But it was the Bloods who prevailed to win their fourth game of the season and sit third on the ladder, extending the gap between them and Beaconsfield (fourth).

“They played really well and tested us but we were very happy with the end result; it was nice to see all of the boys contribute with the bat,” captain Cam Forsyth said.

“It is pleasing to have started the year 4-1 and have the team playing some good consistent cricket.

“But we feel like we haven’t quite put it all together and really hit our straps yet, so we obviously have a lot more work to do.”

While Scott Boland was ripping through the England top order and helping the Aussies to a test victory in Perth, brother Nick Boland was doing it with the bat, scoring 27 not out to win the game for Springvale South.

Despite being eight wickets down, Boland was unfazed as he crunched a boundary to score the winning runs with only 13 balls remaining in the match.

Forsyth said full credit went to the Tigers for the way they bowled and fielded, keeping the pressure on and taking consistent wickets to keep the game even for most of the day.

“The game was in the balance quite a few times; every time it looked like we were going to edge ahead and do it a little more comfortably, Beaconsfield fought back and we lost a wicket at an inopportune time,” he said.

“There were times where we could’ve easily rolled over, but the boys showed a lot of fight to get the victory, especially those guys in the lower to middle order who held their nerve and got us home.”

As we have become well-accustomed to seeing, the opening pair of Ryan Quirk and Mitch Forsyth started the day well, scoring 80 runs without loss before Tielen found the edge of Forsyth.

Quirk (61) pushed on and was scoring nicely, before he was undone by Ashan Walgamage, who rattled his stumps.

Chathuranga De Silva (2) was dismissed two balls later before skipper Cam Forsyth (16) also came and went, leaving the score looking ominous at 4/136.

But the middle to lower order showcased the depth of this Springvale South side, with Jordan Wyatt (58) and Dasun Opanayaka (43) pushing the score closer and closer to the target.

When Opanayaka was dismissed in the 66th over, they were 7/241 and the Tigers could almost taste victory as they made their way into the tail order, soon taking an eighth as Christopher Diston (28) departed after a brilliant cameo.

But Boland (27 not out), keeping the strike at every opportunity, sealed a clutch two-wicket win late in the day’s play.

After a rare slim batting performance from Beaconsfield’s Walgamage in the first innings, he made his mark with the ball to take 4/56 and give his team a chance, but it wasn’t to be.

In other games, Buckley Ridges is 4-0 after defeating Hallam Kalora Park by an innings and nine wickets.

It was the second time that the Hawks have lost outright this season and it was their poor first innings batting performance of 73 which left them playing catch-up, the Bucks posting 174 declared in reply.

The Hawks dug in during the second innings to score 159, with Austin Fardell’s fighting half-century putting some respectability on the performance; Triyan De Silva was on fire with the new ball taking 4/19 and 4/38 in each innings.

But with only 58 runs to get and about 20 overs to bat, Buckley Ridges’ most damaging batter Dale Tormey belted the leather around to score 41 not out off 30 balls and make light work of the chase.

Narre South, meanwhile, won outright by an innings and 85 runs over Parkmore after Oshadha Ariyadasa’s breathtaking 114 off 70 the week prior set the tone.

Parkmore managed just 126 and 75, with captain Niranjen Kumar (41 and 32) the lone performer.

Lions skipper Jeevan Mendis once again put his team on his back and took 11/60 across the match in one of the most outstanding individual performances of the season.

With five rounds done, the Pirates look in significant danger of slipping back to Turf 2 unless something changes quickly.